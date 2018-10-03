HP : Provides Fiscal 2019 Financial Outlook

By Stephen Nakrosis



HP Inc. (HPQ) on Wednesday gave details on its financial outlook for fiscal 2019.

The company also announced it would increase its dividend by 15%, to 16.02 cents, beginning in the first quarter of 2019.

HP said it anticipates 2019 diluted net earnings per share of between $2.04 and $2.14, based on generally accepted accounting principles. It also said adjusted earnings per share were anticipated at between $2.12 and $2.22 for fiscal year 2019.

The company also said that based on the current environment, it anticipates generating free cash flow of at least $3.7 billion for fiscal 2019. Long-term, HP expects to return 50% to 75% of annual free cash flow to shareholders. In fiscal 2019, the company said, it expects to return approximately 75% of free cash flow.

Shares of HP Inc. ended Wednesday trading down 0.08% at $26.06. In the after-hours session, shares were up 2.92% to $26.82.

