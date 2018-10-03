Log in
HP INC    HPQ

HP INC (HPQ)
10/03 10:02:17 pm
26.06 USD   -0.08%
10/03HP : Provides Fiscal 2019 Financial Outlook
DJ
10/03HP : 10.03.18HP Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Financial Outlook
PU
10/03HP Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Financial Outlook
GL
HP : Provides Fiscal 2019 Financial Outlook

10/03/2018 | 11:47pm CEST

By Stephen Nakrosis

HP Inc. (HPQ) on Wednesday gave details on its financial outlook for fiscal 2019.

The company also announced it would increase its dividend by 15%, to 16.02 cents, beginning in the first quarter of 2019.

HP said it anticipates 2019 diluted net earnings per share of between $2.04 and $2.14, based on generally accepted accounting principles. It also said adjusted earnings per share were anticipated at between $2.12 and $2.22 for fiscal year 2019.

The company also said that based on the current environment, it anticipates generating free cash flow of at least $3.7 billion for fiscal 2019. Long-term, HP expects to return 50% to 75% of annual free cash flow to shareholders. In fiscal 2019, the company said, it expects to return approximately 75% of free cash flow.

Shares of HP Inc. ended Wednesday trading down 0.08% at $26.06. In the after-hours session, shares were up 2.92% to $26.82.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58 173 M
EBIT 2018 4 212 M
Net income 2018 4 327 M
Debt 2018 752 M
Yield 2018 2,14%
P/E ratio 2018 9,12
P/E ratio 2019 12,57
EV / Sales 2018 0,72x
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capitalization 41 269 M
Chart HP INC
Duration : Period :
HP Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 26,4 $
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dion J. Weisler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Victor Bergh Independent Chairman
Catherine A. Lesjak Chief Operating Officer
Steven Fieler Chief Financial Officer
Shane D. Wall Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HP INC21.85%41 269
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE15.11%24 326
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC12.17%13 512
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED30.02%8 842
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL32.55%7 674
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP-32.31%7 305
