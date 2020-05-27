HP : Q2 Earning summary

NOTE: Arrows represent the mathematical direction of the amount the arrow is associated with.

CC = constant currency; Adjusted to exclude the effects of foreign currency fluctuations calculated by translating current period revenues using monthly average exchange rates from the comparative period and excluding any hedging impact recognized in the current period

HP Inc. Reports FY20 Second Quarter Results

Capital Allocation

Dividend payment Stock repurchase Net debt(1) $252million $123million $(1.4) billion $0.1762 per share approximately 5.6 million shares $1.1 billion q/q

Asset Management

$ $ $ Cash conversion cycle = Days receivables - Days payable + Days inventory (34) days 37days 128 days 57days 4 days q/q 7 day q/q 30 days q/q 19 day q/q

1. Net cash (debt) is defined as gross cash less gross debt after adjusting the effect of unamortized premium/discount on debt issuance, debt issuance costs and gains/losses on interest rate swaps. NOTE: Arrows represent the mathematical direction of the amount the arrow is associated with.

