HP Inc.    HPQ

HP INC.

(HPQ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/27 04:58:19 pm
16.53 USD   -3.11%
04:33pHP : Q2 Earning summary
PU
04:32pHP : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:21pHP : Pulls Annual Guidance, 3Q Earnings Guidance Misses Wall Street Estimates Amid Pandemic -- Earnings Review
DJ
HP : Q2 Earning summary

05/27/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

HP Inc. Reports FY20 Second Quarter Results

Highlights

Net revenue

Cash provided by (used in)

GAAP diluted net EPS

Non-GAAP(1)diluted net EPS

operations

10% CC(2)

$14.0B

$12.5B

11%

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

$12.5billion

$0.51

$0.53

4%

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

$0.53

$0.53

$0.51

$0.9B

4%

NM

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

$0.51

$(0.5B)

$(0.5B) billion

Geography

Americas

EMEA

Asia Pacific

42%of net revenue

37%of net revenue

21%of net revenue

10% y/y

9% y/y

17% y/y

10% CC(2)

7% CC(2)

16% CC(2)

Non-US net revenue was

66%of total net revenue

Personal Systems

Printing

$

Net revenue

Total

5% y/y

$

Net revenue

units

15% y/y

$8.3billion

$4.2billion

Supplies

Notebooks

Flat y/y

net revenue

CC(2)15% y/y

7% y/y

net revenue

Units

5% y/y

19% y/y

Total hardware

23% y/y

6% CC(2)

18% CC(2)

18% y/y

Desktops

units

net revenue

Operating

Units

23% y/y

Operating

Commercial

31% y/y

hardware net

Commercial

profit

7% y/y

profit

revenue

(3)

net revenue

$552million

Consumer

$548million

16% y/y

Consumer

7% y/y

hardware net

6.6%of net revenue

net revenue

13.2%of net revenue

revenue

(3)

  1. Allnon-GAAP numbers have been adjusted to exclude certain items. A reconciliation of specific adjustments to GAAP results for the current and prior periods is included as a part of a Q2 FY20 Results Presentation available at www.hp.com/investor/home.
  2. CC = constant currency; Adjusted to exclude the effects of foreign currency fluctuations calculated by translating current period revenues using monthly average exchange rates from the comparative period and excluding any hedging impact recognized in the current period
  3. Commercial hardware includes Office Printing Solutions including commercial products and OEM hardware, Graphics Solutions and 3D Printing and digital manufacturing, excluding supplies. Consumer hardware includes Home Printing Solutions, excluding supplies.

NOTE: Arrows represent the mathematical direction of the amount the arrow is associated with.

NM - Not meaningful

HP Inc. Reports FY20 Second Quarter Results

Capital Allocation

$

Dividend payment

Stock repurchase

Net debt(1)

$252million

$123million

$(1.4) billion

$0.1762 per share

approximately 5.6 million shares

$1.1 billion q/q

Asset Management

$

$

$

Cash conversion cycle =

Days receivables -

Days payable

+

Days inventory

(34) days

37days

128 days

57days

4 days q/q

7 day q/q

30 days q/q

19 day q/q

1. Net cash (debt) is defined as gross cash less gross debt after adjusting the effect of unamortized premium/discount on debt issuance, debt issuance costs and gains/losses on interest rate swaps. NOTE: Arrows represent the mathematical direction of the amount the arrow is associated with.

© Copyright 2019 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

HP Inc. published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 20:32:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 54 482 M
EBIT 2020 3 762 M
Net income 2020 2 183 M
Debt 2020 987 M
Yield 2020 4,12%
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
P/E ratio 2021 7,89x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 24 392 M
Chart HP INC.
Duration : Period :
HP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 18,97 $
Last Close Price 17,06 $
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Enrique Lores President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Victor Bergh Chairman
Steven Fieler Chief Financial Officer
Glenn Hopkins Chief Technology Officer
Shumeet Banerji Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HP INC.-16.98%24 392
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-13.49%32 893
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-13.95%13 139
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-40.61%12 076
GOERTEK INC.8.94%9 965
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.21.01%9 578
