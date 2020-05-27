HP : Q2 Earning summary

HP Inc. Reports FY20 Second Quarter Results
|
|
|
Cash provided by (used in)
|
GAAP diluted net EPS
|
Non-GAAP(1)diluted net EPS
|
operations
|
|
10% CC(2)
|
$14.0B
|
$12.5B
|
|
|
11%
|
Q2 FY19
|
Q2 FY20
|
$12.5billion
|
$0.51
|
$0.53
|
|
4%
|
Q2 FY19
|
Q2 FY20
|
$0.53
|
$0.53
|
$0.51
|
$0.9B
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
NM
|
Q2 FY19
|
Q2 FY20
|
Q2 FY19
|
Q2 FY20
|
$0.51
|
|
$(0.5B)
|
$(0.5B) billion
Geography
|
Americas
|
EMEA
|
Asia Pacific
|
42%of net revenue
|
37%of net revenue
|
21%of net revenue
|
10% y/y
|
9% y/y
|
17% y/y
|
10% CC(2)
|
7% CC(2)
|
16% CC(2)
|
Non-US net revenue was
|
|
|
66%of total net revenue
|
|
|
Personal Systems
|
|
|
|
|
Printing
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
Net revenue
|
Total
|
|
5% y/y
|
$
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
units
|
|
|
|
|
15% y/y
|
$8.3billion
|
|
|
|
|
$4.2billion
|
Supplies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notebooks
|
Flat y/y
|
|
net revenue
|
CC(2)15% y/y
|
|
7% y/y
|
net revenue
|
Units
|
5% y/y
|
|
19% y/y
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total hardware
|
23% y/y
|
|
6% CC(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18% CC(2)
|
|
|
|
|
18% y/y
|
|
|
|
Desktops
|
|
|
units
|
|
|
|
|
|
net revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
Units
|
23% y/y
|
|
Operating
|
Commercial
|
31% y/y
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
hardware net
|
|
Commercial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit
|
|
7% y/y
|
|
profit
|
revenue
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
net revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$552million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$548million
|
16% y/y
|
|
Consumer
|
|
7% y/y
|
|
hardware net
|
|
6.6%of net revenue
|
net revenue
|
|
|
13.2%of net revenue
|
revenue
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Allnon-GAAP numbers have been adjusted to exclude certain items. A reconciliation of specific adjustments to GAAP results for the current and prior periods is included as a part of a Q2 FY20 Results Presentation available at www.hp.com/investor/home.
-
CC = constant currency; Adjusted to exclude the effects of foreign currency fluctuations calculated by translating current period revenues using monthly average exchange rates from the comparative period and excluding any hedging impact recognized in the current period
-
Commercial hardware includes Office Printing Solutions including commercial products and OEM hardware, Graphics Solutions and 3D Printing and digital manufacturing, excluding supplies. Consumer hardware includes Home Printing Solutions, excluding supplies.
NOTE: Arrows represent the mathematical direction of the amount the arrow is associated with.
NM - Not meaningful
HP Inc. Reports FY20 Second Quarter Results
Capital Allocation
$
|
Dividend payment
|
Stock repurchase
|
Net debt(1)
|
$252million
|
$123million
|
$(1.4) billion
|
$0.1762 per share
|
approximately 5.6 million shares
|
$1.1 billion q/q
Asset Management
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
$
|
Cash conversion cycle =
|
Days receivables -
|
Days payable
|
+
|
Days inventory
|
(34) days
|
37days
|
128 days
|
|
57days
|
4 days q/q
|
7 day q/q
|
30 days q/q
|
|
|
19 day q/q
1. Net cash (debt) is defined as gross cash less gross debt after adjusting the effect of unamortized premium/discount on debt issuance, debt issuance costs and gains/losses on interest rate swaps. NOTE: Arrows represent the mathematical direction of the amount the arrow is associated with.
© Copyright 2019 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice.
Disclaimer
HP Inc. published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 20:32:10 UTC