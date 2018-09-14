Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HP Inc    HPQ

HP INC (HPQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

HP Reinvents Orthotics with Biometric Scanning and 3D Printing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today announced a strategic alliance with Go 4-D, a 3D printed medical orthotics industry visionary, to modernize the process used to create custom orthotics.

As part of the alliance, Go 4-D will distribute FitStation powered by HP throughout the North American medical market. HP’s FitStation platform combines 3D foot scanning with dynamic gait analysis to enable both orthotic recommendations and 3D printed custom orthotics, prescribed from each person’s unique biomechanics. This will enable Go 4-D to manufacture comfortable, precise, and cost-effective custom orthotics using cutting-edge HP Jet Fusion 3D printing systems.  

The North American foot orthotic insoles market is expected to grow to more than 1.7 billion U.S. dollars by 2022, according to a Statista report.

“Given their extensive experience and knowledge of the custom orthotic industry, Go 4-D and FitStation powered by HP are perfectly positioned to pioneer the digital transformation of custom 3D printed orthotics into the medical market,” said Edward Ponomarev, general manager, commercial business development and strategic partnerships, FitStation powered by HP. “FitStation is a truly transformative platform that supports HP’s journey to reinvent how the world designs and manufactures with commercial 3D technologies.”

Despite advances in technology and innovative manufacturing methods, custom orthotic manufacturing has not changed much since the 1950’s. The preferred method still in use today by the majority of North American Podiatrists, Pedorthists and Chiropodists is vacuum-forming plastic over a positive of the foot. This decades-old subjective manufacturing method, still taught in colleges, takes no dynamic measurements into the design of the device and the materials used through subtractive manufacturing limit the functional capabilities.

The FitStation platform utilizes specialized hardware and software components to capture an individual's unique 3D foot scan, dynamic gait and pressure data. This data is automatically analyzed to provide manufacturing instructions for 3D printed custom foot orthotics.

“Our goal is to provide healthcare practitioners with the ability to precisely prescribe a true custom 3D printed product for optimal biomechanical function and comfort,” said Paul Linton, Chief Executive Officer, Go 4-D. “FitStation is becoming a disruptive enabler by solving a critical need for modernizing a new era for custom orthotics used for work, sports and daily activities.”

Go 4-D Leads the Custom Orthotic Industry into the Future
The Go 4-D leadership team has decades of experience in the custom orthotic industry and understands the pitfalls of manual, subjective, error-prone manufacturing that has dominated the industry for more than five decades. Go 4-D has eliminated these errors by combining the 3D and dynamic quantitative data from FitStation, along with the practitioner’s clinical expertise. The practitioner can now design a more precise orthotic that is 3D printed with the utmost accuracy, specificity and design features that has never been possible under traditional manufacturing methods.

“There is a distressing need for custom orthotics that are made right the first time and are not thick or bulky and can fit the patients’ footwear,” said Dr. Lori Yarrow, Chief Customer Officer, Go 4-D. “We are revolutionizing the orthotic business for clinics, and HP’s FitStation platform will allow us to capture precise analytical data and manufacture an orthotic that provides precise correction in a lightweight design that fits in most shoes. This data will be used to create exciting products that will help patients’ feet function properly and alleviate pain or discomfort.”

Precise diagnostic customization is crucial to correct fitting orthotics. With biometric scanning, the foot specialist obtains exact information about the pressure and timing of each area of the foot and an exact 3D representation of the foot. This information allows for complete customization directly into the lattice shell of each orthotic. The custom 3D printed orthotic can provide segmental and directional stiffness and incorporate various additions and modifications directly into the printed product optimizing their ability to work and reduce a patient’s discomfort.

The new 3D printed custom orthotics that will be manufactured using 3D software from the Materialise Software Backbone and HP Jet Fusion 3D printing systems at Flowbuilt Manufacturing are based on the thousands of data points that precisely capture the shape and movement of each foot. The unique biomechanical lattice-design of the Go 4-D 3D printed custom orthotic allows the foot specialist to design with more precision than ever before. With 3D printing, custom orthotics offer flexibility and segmental control, exactly where the patient needs it.

About Go 4-D Inc.

Go 4-D offers a cloud-based, end-to-end ecosystem that integrates foot scanning, ordering and 3D printing predicated on evidence-based patient care. More information is available at: https://go4-d.com/

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions, and services, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

  
www.hp.com/go/newsroom

Jim Christensen, HP
Jim.Christensen@hp.com

HP Inc Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HP INC
05:01pHP Reinvents Orthotics with Biometric Scanning and 3D Printing
GL
12:08pHP : 58-- HP Blade Deployment
AQ
09/13Global Internet of Things Market Expected to Surpass CAGR of 27.5% by 2023 - ..
AQ
09/13Global Internet of Things Market Expected to Surpass CAGR of 27.5% by 2023 &n..
AQ
09/12HP : unveils new 3D printing technology and Metal Jet Production Service
AQ
09/11HP : Data as a Service Market Forecast 2018 Analysis by Google, Amazon Web Servi..
AQ
09/11HP : Launches World's Most Advanced Metals 3D Printing Technology for Mass Produ..
AQ
09/11HP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/10DATA PROTECTION AND RECOVERY SOLUTIO : Commvault, EMC, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Acr..
AQ
09/10HP : 09.10.18HP Launches World’s Most Advanced Metals 3D Printing Technolo..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/08STOCKS TO WATCH : Apple Event, Chinese Auto IPO To Headline 
09/07HP Inc. (HPQ) CEO Dion Weisler on Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference (Tra.. 
08/29Tech Turtle Portfolio Update 
08/27U.S.-Mexico Near New NAFTA Deal (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/27WALL STREET BREAKFAST : U.S., Mexico Near New NAFTA Deal 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58 173 M
EBIT 2018 4 212 M
Net income 2018 4 475 M
Debt 2018 752 M
Yield 2018 2,23%
P/E ratio 2018 8,75
P/E ratio 2019 12,09
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capitalization 39 576 M
Chart HP INC
Duration : Period :
HP Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 26,3 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dion J. Weisler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Victor Bergh Independent Chairman
Catherine A. Lesjak Chief Operating Officer
Steven Fieler Chief Financial Officer
Shane D. Wall Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HP INC17.09%39 576
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE15.18%24 135
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC15.22%13 880
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED22.35%8 297
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL38.85%8 149
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP-30.50%7 490
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.