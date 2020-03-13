Log in
HP Inc.

HP INC.

(HPQ)
HP : Response to COVID‐19

03/13/2020 | 10:47pm EDT

To our valued customers & partners,

As a business community, we are all focused on managing the unprecedented Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation with both urgency and a deep sense of care. I know our teams have been in regular contact with you, and I'm personally reaching out to express my support for your teams during this difficult period.

Times like these remind us all what's most important in our lives, and HP is here to support you in any way we can. Like you, we are closely following guidance from public health authorities to mitigate risk.

We have taken a number of proactive actions across our business to protect our employees, customers and partners - from increased cleaning of our facilities and stepping up screening practices at all HP sites to limiting travel, implementing work from home policies for employees, and canceling HP events and meetings in favor of virtual options.

We also recognize you have heightened needs for technology during this challenging time. To help meet these needs, we are:

  • Leveraging our global supply chain and working closely with suppliers to continue delivering products and services for our customers.
  • Increasing our customer support operations through our global support website for customers and partners needing assistance during this time. We are also updating our 24/7 Virtual Agent regularly with the latest information.
  • Releasing an HP Response to COVID-19 Guide with details on our business continuity plans, how-to guides and other useful information pertaining to the most common requests we are receiving, including cleaning your PC or Printer, best practices when working from home, and tips for hosting virtual meetings.
  • Reminding people to beware of suspicious online activity from hackers seeking to prey on current concerns people are feeling. It is important to remain vigilant and maintain cybersecurity best practices.

We are also putting HP's resources behind efforts to assist in the public health response. The HP Foundation has donated $1M to support recovery efforts and donated PCs and printers to help hospitals in affected areas get up and running.

This situation is going to be with us for some time and we will continue to monitor it closely and act accordingly.

Though our business touches every corner of the world, we share a common culture that's built on integrity, responsibility and trust. These values have long guided HP - and we will continue to come together as one HP committed to the wellbeing of the communities we serve around the world.

The entire HP leadership team and I are ready to support you in the coming weeks and months. Do not hesitate to reach out to us or our teams at any time.

Please stay safe,

Enrique Lores

President and CEO

Disclaimer

HP Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2020 02:46:01 UTC
EPS Revisions
