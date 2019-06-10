HP : Safe, Smart, and Secure Devices Improve Care Delivery

1 Based on HP's internal analysis as of May 2019 of ultra-slim notebooks under 21mm marketed for Healthcare offering integrated RFID real-time location awareness. The HP EliteBook 840 G6 Healthcare Edition Notebook is not intended for use in diagnosis, cure, treatment or prevention of disease or other medical conditions.

2 Based on currently available AiO PCs marketed for Healthcare as of May 2019 having physically embedded, hardware-based privacy screens. The HP EliteOne 800 G5 23.8 Healthcare Edition AiO is not intended for use in diagnosis, cure, treatment or prevention of disease or other medical conditions. HP SureView must be ordered at purchase, functions in landscape orientation and is planned to be available in August 2019.

3 CDC, CDC At Work: Preventing Healthcare-Associated Infections.

4 See user guide for cleaning instructions and approved cleaners.

5 Imprivata, Enterprise Single Sign-On & Password Management, 2014

6 Optional, must be configured at purchase. Requires use of third-party software that is not included and must be purchased separately.

7 Protenus, Cost of a Breach: A Business Case for Proactive Privacy AnalyticsData breach cost disclaimer.

8 Based on PCs with physically embedded, hardware-based software image recovery without the need for an internet connection, as of April, 2018. HP Sure Recover with Embedded Reimaging is an optional feature and requires configuration at purchase. Not available on platforms with multiple internal storage drives, Intel® Optane™. You must back up important files, data, photos, videos, etc. before using HP Sure Recover Premium to avoid loss of data, photos, videos, etc. before using HP Sure Recover to avoid loss of data.

9 HP Sure View integrated privacy screen is an optional feature that must be configured at purchase and is designed to function in landscape orientation.

10 HP Sure Sense requires Windows 10. See product specifications for availability.

11 Multi-Core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel's numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance.

12 Gigabit class Category 16 4G LTE module is optional and must be configured at the factory. Module designed for up to 1 Gbps download speeds as carriers deploy 5 carrier aggregation and 100Mhz channel bandwidth, requires activation and separately purchased service contract. Backwards compatible to HSPA 3G technologies. Check with service provider for coverage and availability in your area. Connection, upload and download speeds will vary due to network, location, environment, network conditions, and other factors. 4G LTE not available on all products, in all regions.

13 Wireless access point and internet service required and sold separately. Availability of public wireless access points limited. Wi-Fi 6 is backwards compatible with prior 802.11 specs. The specifications for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) are draft and are not final. If the final specifications differ from the draft specifications, it may affect the ability of the notebook to communicate with other 802.11ax devices. Only available in countries where 802.11ax is supported.

14 Tested by up to 10,000 wipes with germicidal towelettes over a 3-year period. See user guide for cleaning instructions and approved cleaners.

15 HP Easy Clean 2.0 requires Windows and will disable the keyboard, display and touchpad only. Ports are not disabled.

16 Tested with Nuvan ProStrips. Based on HP's internal analysis of ultra-slim notebooks marketed for healthcare and tested to continue to function after undergoing a vapor chemical anti-bedbug treatment regimen. The HP EliteBook 840 G6 Healthcare Edition Notebook is not intended for use in diagnosis, cure, treatment or prevention of disease of other medical conditions.

17 2018 Survey of American's Physicians, Practice Patterns and Perspectives. Survey conducted on behalf of The

18 Optional, must be configured at purchase. Requires use of third-party software that is not included and must be purchased separately.

19 Kamel Boulos MN, Berry G. Real-time locating systems (RTLS) in healthcare: a condensed primer. Int J Health Geogr. 2012 Jun 28;11:25. doi: 10.1186/1476-072X-11-25. PubMed PMID: 22741760; PubMed Central PMCID: PMC3408320. http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0

20 'IHS projects there will be cumulative annual growth of nearly 35% a year over the next three years to 9.1 million video consultations between primary care providers and their patients by 2020' IHS Markit, Telehealth Remote Patient Monitoring Report, 2017.

21 Based on HP's internal analysis of ultra-slim notebooks marketed for healthcare. Vidyo software sold separately. The HP EliteBook 840 G6 Healthcare Edition Notebook is not intended for use in diagnosis, cure, treatment or prevention of disease of other medical conditions.

22 '2018 Was a Record-Breaking Year for Healthcare Data Breaches' HIPAA, Analysis of 2018 Healthcare Data Breaches, 2019.

23 HP Sure Start Gen5 is available on select HP PCs with Intel processors. See product specifications for availability.