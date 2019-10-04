Log in
HP INC.

(HPQ)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/04 11:13:25 am
16.5 USD   -10.33%
10:29aHP : Shares Slide After Company Plans Job Cuts, New Sales Model
DJ
08:44aHP INC. : Announces Fiscal 2020 Financial Outlook and Restructuring Plan
AQ
06:07aHP : Current report filing
PU
HP : Shares Slide After Company Plans Job Cuts, New Sales Model

10/04/2019 | 10:29am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

HP Inc. (HPQ) shares were off more than 8.5% to $16.82 Friday after the company said it is shrinking its ranks by as much as 16%.

The restructuring plan could eliminate 7,000 to 9,000 jobs from its roughly 55,000 workforce in the next three years, the company said.

HP said the cuts would yield yearly savings of about $1 billion.

HP has been under pressure in recent quarters from a decline in the printing-supplies business that was once its biggest moneymaker. To help spur growth, it plans to offer new ways to sell its products.

The company said it will still offer customers the option of buying their discounted printers, but then will lock them into buying ink from HP.

HP historically sold printers at a discount and then made money on ink cartridges, not unlike companies that sell razors at a discount and make their profit on the blades.

Several analysts on Friday slashed HP's price target.

Bank of America cut the technology company's price target to $16 from $17, citing the company's volatility in supplies growth.

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Loop Capital also cut their price targets for HP.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 58 614 M
EBIT 2019 4 262 M
Net income 2019 3 530 M
Debt 2019 394 M
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 7,94x
P/E ratio 2020 9,89x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 27 267 M
Chart HP INC.
Duration : Period :
HP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 20,33  $
Last Close Price 18,40  $
Spread / Highest target 63,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dion J. Weisler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Victor Bergh Independent Chairman
Steven Fieler Chief Financial Officer
Shane D. Wall Chief Technology Officer
Shumeet Banerji Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HP INC.-10.07%28 038
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.4.48%37 580
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE9.77%19 806
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC37.57%14 208
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED4.85%8 014
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.28.82%6 754
