HP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
02/27/2020 | 07:41pm EST
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
KEOGH TRACY S
HP INC [ HPQ ]
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction
(MM/DD/YYYY)
__
X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
C/O HP INC., 1501 PAGE MILL RD
2/25/2020
Chief HR Officer
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed
(MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing
(Check Applicable Line)
PALO ALTO, CA 94304
_
X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
Common Stock
2/25/2020
M
58638.00
A
$13.83
448175.00
D
Common Stock
2/25/2020
S
58638.00
D
$23.00
389537.00
D
Common Stock
2/25/2020
S
63125.00
(1)
D
$23.00
326412.00
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (
e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivate Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
Code
Derivative
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
(Instr. 8)
Securities
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
Acquired (A) or
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
Disposed of (D)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Following
Direct (D)
Reported
or Indirect
Date
Expiration
Amount or
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
Title
Number of
Exercisable
Date
(Instr. 4)
4)
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Shares
Employee Stock
11/2/2016
(2)
11/1/2023
(3)
Common
Option (Right to
$13.83
2/25/2020
M
0.00
58638.00
$0.00
58638.00
D
Buy)
Stock
Explanation of Responses:
The sales reported on this Form 4 were effectuated pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on 03/28/19.
This option became exercisable beginning on this date contingent to certain performance conditions.
This option is no longer exercisable following this date.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer
Other
KEOGH TRACY S
C/O HP INC. Chief HR Officer 1501 PAGE MILL RD
PALO ALTO, CA 94304
Signatures
/s/ Katie Colendich as Attorney-in-Fact for Tracy S. Keogh
2/27/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
HP Inc. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 00:40:04 UTC
Sales 2020
57 596 M
EBIT 2020
4 281 M
Net income 2020
2 828 M
Debt 2020
3 732 M
Yield 2020
3,24%
P/E ratio 2020
10,7x
P/E ratio 2021
8,51x
EV / Sales2020
0,64x
EV / Sales2021
0,69x
Capitalization
33 002 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HP INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Average target price
24,19 $
Last Close Price
21,88 $
Spread / Highest target
28,0%
Spread / Average Target
10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target
-8,59%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
1st jan. Capitalization (M$)
HP INC. 13.63% 33 002