HP INC.

(HPQ)
  Report
02/27 04:04:13 pm
21.88 USD   -3.65%
07:41pHP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
07:31pHP : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
05:51pHP : Amended Annual Report
PU
HP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

02/27/2020 | 07:41pm EST

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

KEOGH TRACY S

HP INC [ HPQ ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

C/O HP INC., 1501 PAGE MILL RD

2/25/2020

Chief HR Officer

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

PALO ALTO, CA 94304

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

2/25/2020

M

58638.00

A

$13.83

448175.00

D

Common Stock

2/25/2020

S

58638.00

D

$23.00

389537.00

D

Common Stock

2/25/2020

S

63125.00 (1)

D

$23.00

326412.00

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivate Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Securities

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Acquired (A) or

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

Disposed of (D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Title

Number of

Exercisable

Date

(Instr. 4)

4)

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Shares

Employee Stock

11/2/2016 (2)

11/1/2023 (3)

Common

Option (Right to

$13.83

2/25/2020

M

0.00

58638.00

$0.00

58638.00

D

Buy)

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The sales reported on this Form 4 were effectuated pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on 03/28/19.
  2. This option became exercisable beginning on this date contingent to certain performance conditions.
  3. This option is no longer exercisable following this date.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer

Other

KEOGH TRACY S

C/O HP INC.Chief HR Officer 1501 PAGE MILL RD

PALO ALTO, CA 94304

Signatures

/s/ Katie Colendich as Attorney-in-Fact for Tracy S. Keogh

2/27/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

HP Inc. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 00:40:04 UTC
