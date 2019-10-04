Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HP Inc.    HPQ

HP INC.

(HPQ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HP : Stock Closes Down 10% a Day After Laying Out Restructuring Plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

By Maria Armental

HP Inc.'s stock set a 52-week low of $16.46 Friday, a day after it laid out plans to overhaul operations including eliminating the regional operating layer and slashing one-fifth of distribution centers. The company also announced another drastic round of job cuts of up to roughly 16% of its workforce.

Shares recovered slightly and closed down 10% at $16.64.

Though the restructuring would be across the company, the key question is how -- and when -- it will stop the bleeding in the printing supplies business, once its cash cow.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HP INC.
05:03pApple, Disney advance while HP Inc., Avnet pull back
AQ
04:32pHP : Stock Closes Down 10% a Day After Laying Out Restructuring Plans
DJ
12:27pHP Inc. Down Nearly 10%, on Pace for Lowest Close Since February 2017 -- Data..
DJ
10:29aHP : Shares Slide After Company Plans Job Cuts, New Sales Model
DJ
08:44aHP INC. : Announces Fiscal 2020 Financial Outlook and Restructuring Plan
AQ
06:07aHP : Current report filing
PU
06:03aHP INC : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
02:48aHP's New Chief to Cut Up to 9,000 Jobs -- WSJ
DJ
10/03HP INC. : 's new CEO unveils plan to cut up to 9,000 jobs
AQ
10/03HP Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Financial Outlook & Restructuring Plan
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 58 624 M
EBIT 2019 4 263 M
Net income 2019 3 481 M
Debt 2019 394 M
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 8,02x
P/E ratio 2020 9,09x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 27 267 M
Chart HP INC.
Duration : Period :
HP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 19,94  $
Last Close Price 18,40  $
Spread / Highest target 63,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dion J. Weisler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Victor Bergh Independent Chairman
Steven Fieler Chief Financial Officer
Shane D. Wall Chief Technology Officer
Shumeet Banerji Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HP INC.-10.07%28 038
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.4.48%37 580
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE9.77%19 806
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC37.57%14 208
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED1.68%8 014
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.28.82%6 754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group