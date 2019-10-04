HP : Stock Closes Down 10% a Day After Laying Out Restructuring Plans

By Maria Armental



HP Inc.'s stock set a 52-week low of $16.46 Friday, a day after it laid out plans to overhaul operations including eliminating the regional operating layer and slashing one-fifth of distribution centers. The company also announced another drastic round of job cuts of up to roughly 16% of its workforce.

Shares recovered slightly and closed down 10% at $16.64.

Though the restructuring would be across the company, the key question is how -- and when -- it will stop the bleeding in the printing supplies business, once its cash cow.

