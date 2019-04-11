HP : Takes First EPEAT Gold (and Silver) for Sustainable PCs

Consumers are savvier than ever. With easy access to information on the products they are interested in, they can make informed decisions about which companies they deem to be worthy of their business. And those decisions are increasingly formed by a company's commitment to environmentally sustainable practices: 91 percent of global consumers expect companies to do more than make a profit, but also operate responsibly to address social and environmental issues. 84 percent say they seek out responsible products whenever possible, and 88 percent are more loyal to companies that support social and environmental initiatives.

HP Personal Systems is driven by the idea that our technology can make life better for everyone, everywhere - and our commitment to making a sustainable impact is in our DNA. Sustainable impact guides everything we do and strengthens our business - enabling us to contribute to a healthier planet, build a stronger workforce, and empower the communities we serve.

When our customers are trying to decide where to get the technology experiences they want, it's important they find plenty of information out there that shows HP matches the values they are looking for. The EPEAT® (Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool) registry is one such source of information - it is a comprehensive eco-label that is used to help customers in the public and private sectors evaluate, compare and select products based on environmental attributes. And in February, HP achieved an important milestone by becoming the world's first manufacturer to register EPEAT® 2019 Gold and Silver Desktops, Notebooks, All in Ones, Workstations and Thin Clients.

Driven by HP's Design for Sustainability program and the pursuit of EPEAT 2019 Gold, HP's engineers designed several improvements into the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3, HP Elite x2 1013 G3 Tablet and HP EliteDesk 800 G4 Desktop Mini PC. These improvements include using high-efficiency external power supplies and replacing specific chemicals of concern with safer alternatives.