HP Transforms PC Security with AI-driven HP Sure Sense

BARCELONA, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMEA Innovation Summit - At its third annual EMEA Innovation Summit, HP Inc. today introduced new hardware and security solutions designed for the office of the future. HP Sure Sense is an artificial intelligence (AI)-based malware defense solution that further extends HP’s leadership as the provider of the world’s most secure and manageable PCs4.

In addition to HP’s hardware-enforced security enhancements, the company demonstrates its commitment to delivering premium experiences for the broader, mainstream workforce with its latest line-up of 8 th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro™ 5 based commercial PCs and mobile workstations.

Today’s workers have elevated expectations of working environments, including increased mobility, frictionless collaboration, and design that reflects their personal style. The result is an evolving and transforming workplace with more than 62 percent of employees working from more than one location6 and 65 percent collaborating multiple times a day7. Now more than ever, businesses need to provide their employees with technology that powers productivity, inspiration, and the exchange of ideas.

“To achieve a culture of innovation, companies everywhere are focused on driving employee engagement and satisfaction, and the technology they deploy plays a significant role ,” said Andy Rhodes, Global Head Commercial Personal Systems, HP Inc. “​We are helping businesses build the office of the future by delivering superior technology experiences that empower and delight today’s workers, while providing IT departments next-generation endpoint security to confidently face the threats of tomorrow.”

Reinventing Endpoint Security

There are over 350,000 new varieties of malware discovered every day8, much of it around highly destructive ransomware, mandating a new generation of defense against rapidly evolving threats. Adding powerful frontline defense, HP Sure Sense 1 harnesses the power of deep learning AI to provide real-time detection and prevention of zero-day threats coupled with behavioural detection of ransomware activity, all with minimal impact to system performance. HP Sure Sense1 will be available on the new HP EliteBook 800 G6 series, as well as the HP ZBook 14u and HP ZBook 15u.

Delivering Premium Experiences to the Mainstream

The newest HP EliteBook 800 series demonstrates how HP’s insights-to-innovation engine is scaling premium experiences to workers everywhere, empowering them to create more fluidly, collaborate more efficiently, and work virtually anywhere.

Featuring the new 8th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro™ processors5, the HP EliteBook 800 Series delivers a new level of mobility with outdoor viewable touch displays featuring up to 1,000 nit screens9, as well as a low-power panel option for battery life improvement of up to 18 hours10. The latest line-up provides advancements in wireless performance and are the first mainstream business notebooks to feature up to gigabit class 4G LTE3. Additionally, HP Extended Range Wireless LAN technology enables up to two times improvement in range on the HP EliteBook 830 G6 over the prior geneneration11, Wi-Fi 6 provides three times faster transfer speeds than the prior generation12, and Bluetooth 5.0 delivers four times greater range and new capabilities. The EliteBook 800 series is designed to pass demanding MIL-STD-810G testing plus five new additional HP tests to deliver best in class durability with style.

Optimized for today’s changing workstyles and workspaces, the new HP EliteBook x360 G6 features four distinct modes of functionality with an ultra-slim design that adapts to all the ways the modern professional creates, connects, and collaborates.

The HP EliteBook 800 G6 Series of devices are highly secure and manageable PCs offering powerful collaboration tools, enabling the workforce to be more productive and secure on the go or in the office. The new series provides premium experiences with faster processors, brighter screens, and enhanced connectivity, including gigabit-class 4G LTE3.

The HP EliteDisplay E324q is a 31.5-inch diagonal three-sided micro-edge display with QHD13 resolution. This four-way ergonomically designed display is a beautiful productivity beast with a broad array of connectivity options including HDMI, DisplayPort™, and USB-C™ to easily integrate into your multi-generational IT environment.

Built-in Security

In a world of rapidly evolving malware, unprecedented numbers of ransomware attacks, and increasing firmware threats, every organization should plan for hardware-based endpoint resiliency. The HP EliteBook 800 G6 series features HP Sure Sense, malware protection powered by deep learning to protect against attacks.

In addition, HP’s Endpoint Security Controller powers HP Sure Start, the world’s only self-healing BIOS14, for protection against firmware attacks, as well as optional HP Sure Recover with Embedded Reimaging, to quickly reduce system software recover. Finally, HP’s updated portfolio includes optional HP Sure View Gen315, the latest generation of HP’s award-winning integrated privacy screen.

Transforming Design, Creative, and Engineering Workflows

As the size of files are increasing, workflows are becoming stressed and an increasing number of users are becoming a more integral part of the design, creative, or engineering process. This new generation of power users are seeking greater performance and reliability, lightweight and thin designs that are durable and easy to carry, and long battery life for the on-the-go workstyle. With HP’s built-in security and new connectivity features, HP’s ZBook 14u and HP ZBook 15u are built for the next-gen power users who want it all.

The HP ZBook 14u is the world’s thinnest mobile workstation laptop16 designed for customers who want true portability and push their typical office computer to the limit. It has 50 percent more graphics power17 for manipulating 3D CAD models or rendering videos with next generation AMD graphics, and remote access and review of high graphics intensive work such as rendering applications with HP Remote Graphics Software (RGS) capabilities. ZBook 14u has superb clarity from the 4K UHD display18 featuring 600 nits, and has access to more colors with 100 percent Adobe RGB, ensuring that whatever user creates looks amazing. Users experience fast performance and multi-tasking within tested certified applications such as PhotoShop, Illustrator, AutoCad, SolidWorks and Catia with new 8th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro™ processors5.

The HP ZBook 15u is HP’s thinnest and lightest mobile 15-inch diagonal workstation for power users who want high performance without the weight. With the latest connectivity and security features, users don't have to worry about losing their connection or compromising valuable data while on the go. Users experience 50 percent more graphics power17, giving access to graphics intensive applications support such as Revit with RGS as the ultimate remote-access and collaboration tool. The mobile workstation offers fast performance and multi-tasking within applications such as PhotoShop, Illustrator, AutoCad, SolidWorks, and Catia with new 8th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro™ processors5.

Pricing and Availability19

HP Sure Sense is expected to be available in May.

is expected to be available in May. The HP EliteBook 830 x360 G6 is expected to be available in June.

is expected to be available in June. The HP EliteBook 830 G6 , HP EliteBook 840 G6, and HP EliteBook 850 G6 are expected to be available in May.

, and are expected to be available in May. The HP EliteDisplay E324q 31.5” Display is expected to be available in June for $429.

is expected to be available in June for $429. The HP ZBook 14u G6 and HP ZBook 15u G6 are expected to be available on May 27.

