HP Up Over 10%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2015 -- Data Talk

HP Inc. (HPQ) is currently at $20.36, up $1.96 or 10.66%

-- Would be highest close since Aug. 1, 2019, when it closed at $20.99

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 2, 2015, when it rose 12.99%

-- On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Xerox Holdings Corp. was considering making a cash-and-stock offer for HP, which has a market value of about $27 billion

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 17.22% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Oct. 16, 2019, when it rose for four straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending May 29, 2013, when it rose 18.89%

-- Down 0.48% year-to-date

-- Down 20.06% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 7, 2018), when it closed at $25.47

-- Traded as high as $21.67; highest intraday level since July 24, 2019, when it hit $21.74

-- Up 17.77% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 6, 2001, when it rose as much as 18.65%

-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:10:49 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet