HP Up Over 10%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2015 -- Data Talk

HP Inc. (HPQ) is currently at $20.36, up $1.96 or 10.66%
-- Would be highest close since Aug. 1, 2019, when it closed at $20.99
-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 2, 2015, when it rose 12.99%
-- On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Xerox Holdings Corp. was considering making a cash-and-stock offer for HP, which has a market value of about $27 billion
-- Currently up five of the past six days
-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 17.22% over this period
-- Longest winning streak since Oct. 16, 2019, when it rose for four straight trading days
-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending May 29, 2013, when it rose 18.89%
-- Down 0.48% year-to-date
-- Down 20.06% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 7, 2018), when it closed at $25.47
-- Traded as high as $21.67; highest intraday level since July 24, 2019, when it hit $21.74
-- Up 17.77% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 6, 2001, when it rose as much as 18.65%
-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today
-- Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 10:10:49 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet