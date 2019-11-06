Log in
HP Up Over 10%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2015 -- Data Talk

11/06/2019 | 10:35am EST

HP Inc. (HPQ) is currently at $20.36, up $1.96 or 10.66%

-- Would be highest close since Aug. 1, 2019, when it closed at $20.99

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 2, 2015, when it rose 12.99%

-- On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Xerox Holdings Corp. was considering making a cash-and-stock offer for HP, which has a market value of about $27 billion

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 17.22% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Oct. 16, 2019, when it rose for four straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending May 29, 2013, when it rose 18.89%

-- Down 0.48% year-to-date

-- Down 20.06% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 7, 2018), when it closed at $25.47

-- Traded as high as $21.67; highest intraday level since July 24, 2019, when it hit $21.74

-- Up 17.77% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 6, 2001, when it rose as much as 18.65%

-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:10:49 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.05% 27475.3 Delayed Quote.17.86%
HP INC. 10.79% 20.425 Delayed Quote.-10.07%
NASDAQ 100 -0.23% 8180.409582 Delayed Quote.28.93%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.38% 8402.572539 Delayed Quote.26.39%
S&P 500 0.05% 3073.49 Delayed Quote.22.65%
