HP : Wins BLI PaceSetter Award for K12 Education Solutions from Keypoint Intelligence

07/17/2019 | 02:30pm EDT

HP is committed to helping schools, teachers, and communities co-create the Classroom of the Future through innovative approaches to teaching, learning, and assessment. From our groundbreaking research in virtual and augmented reality with the world's leading universities to our support of students in refugee communities, we've committed to improve learning outcomes for over 100 million more people by 2025. Today, we're honored to be recognized for these efforts.

Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI) has awarded HP with a BLI PaceSetter award for K-12 education for the second consecutive year. The BLI PaceSetter award recognizes the document imaging OEMs that offer the most impressive portfolios of hardware devices, software solutions, and technical and professional services for education customers in the K-12 market segment. HP is the only vendor to win the K-12 category two years in a row.

For this study, Keypoint Intelligence invited document imaging OEMs to complete an extensive questionnaire detailing their education-relevant offerings in key areas including hardware and software portfolios, service and support offerings, professional services capabilities, security offerings in the space, and demonstrated market leadership. OEMs also participated in in-depth interviews to provide a more complete picture of their strategies for the education market. After gathering all the data, the analysts used a proprietary rating scale to calculate point totals in the areas evaluated.

'HP's long history serving K-12 school systems is evident in its product mix,' explained Jamie Bsales, Director of Solutions Analysis for Keypoint Intelligence. 'In addition to its award-winning printer and MFP portfolio, perfectly suited to the needs of the education vertical, the company offers laptops and Chromebooks specifically designed for students as well as an education software suite covering needs such as classroom management and student collaboration. HP also shined in the area of print security, where standard features like HP Sure Start help ensure student privacy is maintained under regulations like the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).'

Advancing quality learning is core to our vision. HP education technology solutions are designed to deliver meaningful outcomes for students, schools and communities. Our hardware, software, and services equip schools with powerful technology that enables student-centered, experiential learning and prepares students for their future growth. Learn more about HP's education solutions here.

Thank you to Keypoint Intelligence for this great honor!

Disclaimer

HP Inc. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 18:29:02 UTC
EPS Revisions
