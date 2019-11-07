Log in
HP : Wins Technology and Services Industry Association STAR Award for Innovation in Customer Success

11/07/2019 | 12:30pm EST
Press Blogs HP Inc. Wins Technology and Services Industry Association STAR Award for Innovation in Customer Success

By Sumeer Chandra, Global Head and GM, Personal Systems Services, HP Inc.

November 7, 2019

At this year's Technology Services World conference in Las Vegas on October 21st - the world's leading event dedicated to advancing the business of technology and services - HP was proud to receive the 2019 TSIA STAR Award for Innovation in Customer Success. This award shows our commitment to innovation, investment in enabling new business models, and illustrates our tireless efforts to always put the success of our customers first.

Transforming the customer experience

Since its inception in 1990, the TSIA STAR Awards have become one of the highest honors to achieve in the technology services industry, acknowledging the contributions of companies of all sizes to the continual improvement of technology services delivery. To qualify for a STAR Award, nominees are required to undergo a rigorous evaluation process, with the winners selected by industry peers consisting of members of TSIA's service discipline advisory boards.

A TSIA spokesman said: 'The HP Customer Success organization collaborated with their IT strategy team to create an XaaS technology manifesto that simultaneously created a LAER -focused internal line of sight to HP's goals and objectives while transforming the customer experience to focus on their business outcomes. '

This award highlights HP's focus on customer outcomes and commitment to investing in innovation that improves customer and partner experiences. Implementing such changes can be complex in large organizations. In HP's case, many IT, product, service, and delivery resources had to be aligned. New methods of measuring, communicating, and acting on data and analytics were designed, implemented, tested and rolled out in an impressive display of collaborative innovation. That said, an increasing focus on as-a-Service models such as Managed Print and Device as a Service pointed to the importance of investment in Customer Success Management.

The TSIA spokesman stated, 'The AI-driven analytics helped provide transparency to customer health while focusing on predictive and outcome analytics. HP's results were phenomenal. HP was able to increase adoption, drive utilization, and triple their upsell and cross-sell while significantly increasing profit.'

Learn more about HP services, visit hp.com/go/Services

Media Contact
Christina Wahl
christina.wahl@hp.com

Disclaimer

HP Inc. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 17:29:06 UTC
