Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HP Inc.    HPQ

HP INC.

(HPQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HP adopts poison pill after Xerox's buyout attempts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 05:17pm EST
A screen displays the logo for HP Inc. at the NYSE in New York

HP Inc said on Thursday it would implement a poison pill plan lasting a year, as Xerox Holdings Corp pushes ahead with its efforts to acquire the PC maker.

Xerox recently raised its offer earlier this month by $2 to $24 per share, following several rejections of its previous buyout offers by the PC maker. HP shares closed up 0.9% at $22.64 on Thursday and was flat after hours.

The implementation of the stockholder rights plan aims to stop investors from amassing more than a 20% stake in the company.

"The rights will not prevent a combination of HP with another business, but should encourage Xerox (or anyone else seeking to acquire the Company) to negotiate with the Board prior to attempting to impose some combination that is not in the best interests of the HP shareholders," HP said in its statement.

Xerox did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru: Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HP INC.
05:17pHP adopts poison pill after Xerox's buyout attempts
RE
05:17pHP INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Arti..
AQ
04:45pHP : Adopts Limited Duration Shareholder Rights Plan
AQ
04:20pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Law..
BU
02:34aLenovo's third-quarter beat, confidence on managing virus impact boost shares
RE
02/19Companies Make Push to Give Workers Time to Vote
DJ
02/19Companies Make Push to Give Workers Time to Vote
DJ
02/19HP Joins Initiative to Establish Industry-Standard Benchmarks for Printer Sec..
GL
02/17Xerox courts HP shareholders as takeover battle heats up
RE
02/17Xerox courts HP shareholders as takeover battle heats up
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 58 094 M
EBIT 2020 4 147 M
Net income 2020 2 864 M
Debt 2020 175 M
Yield 2020 3,12%
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,56x
Capitalization 32 595 M
Chart HP INC.
Duration : Period :
HP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 21,15  $
Last Close Price 22,43  $
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target -5,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Enrique Lores President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Victor Bergh Chairman
Steven Fieler Chief Financial Officer
Shane D. Wall Chief Technology Officer
Shumeet Banerji Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HP INC.8.22%32 595
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.3.79%38 924
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-8.76%18 712
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-9.33%14 079
GOERTEK INC.--.--%10 805
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED10.52%8 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group