HP : to Debut the Latest in Digital Print Innovation at ISA 2019

Palo Alto, CA, April 9, 2019 - HP Inc. invites ISA 2019 attendees to experience the latest technology innovations that empower print service providers to bring creativity to life through high quality prints at high speed.

Signaling its entry into new industries, HP will unveil its latest Stitch dye sublimation printer portfolio at ISA, while also showcasing the latest from the R-Series printers, including the HP Latex R1000 Plus Printer and HP Latex R2000 Plus Printer.



'We continue to strengthen our commitment to deliver new possibilities for HP's Graphics Solutions Business. The industry has a great potential to grow digitally, and our vision is to facilitate a future where technology is easily accessible to everyone,' said David Prezzano, vice president and general manager, Graphics Solutions Business, Americas, HP Inc. 'We invite attendees to hear first-hand from HP executives about the endless possibilities and applications of our new technologies at ISA.'

YES Unlimited at ISA 2019

HP's booth at ISA (Booth 1919, 1935, 5500 SF) will provide a visually stimulating experience with inspiring and new applications in graphics. From Wednesday, April 24th to Friday April 26th, attendees will have the opportunity to experience HP's booth, as well as participate in VIP tours, getting a firsthand look at the following experiences:

Lounge & Learn : At 12:15 p.m. as ISA kicks off on Wednesday, attendees will have the opportunity to hear about the future of color management for Textiles.

: At 12:15 p.m. as ISA kicks off on Wednesday, attendees will have the opportunity to hear about the future of color management for Textiles. The Sportswear and Fashion Store : HP will demonstrate the latest in digital print technology through its retail store - complete with retail storefront windows and mannequins. The area will be swathed in beautiful designs, soft signage (front lit and backlit) and home décor including curtains, upholstery, lamps, and cushions.

: HP will demonstrate the latest in digital print technology through its retail store - complete with retail storefront windows and mannequins. The area will be swathed in beautiful designs, soft signage (front lit and backlit) and home décor including curtains, upholstery, lamps, and cushions. The Ice Cream Store: A high-end ice cream shop will showcase all that's possible with R-Series printing - both signage and decor. HP's reimagined ice cream store features 3D, glitter and translucent effects to create the ultimate retail experience.

A high-end ice cream shop will showcase all that's possible with R-Series printing - both signage and decor. HP's reimagined ice cream store features 3D, glitter and translucent effects to create the ultimate retail experience. Car Wrap Competition: HP will host a car wrap competition as the exclusive hardware supplier.

HP will host a car wrap competition as the exclusive hardware supplier. Happy Hour with HP: Happy Hour will take place in both HP Booths (1919 and 1935) on Wednesday, April 24 from 4-5pm to celebrate HP's new products at the show.

HP Latex R-Series Printer Inks Certified for 3M™ MCS™ Warranty

HP also announces the expansion of the 3M™ MCS™ Warranty for HP Latex R-Series Printers to include white ink in addition to the six ink colors used in the HP Latex R1000 Plus and HP Latex R2000 Plus printers. For brand-owners, this means that they will receive up to a 7-year warranty on this new solution. The 3M MCS Warranty for these inks is available worldwide. HP Latex inks together with 3M graphic films deliver the complete sustainable solution for high-performance graphics targeting indoor and outdoor applications.

More information about HP digital printing is available at hp.com/go/graphic-arts. Follow HP Graphics on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions, and services, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.