HP INC (HPQ)
HP : tops estimates, raises full-year adjusted profit forecast

08/24/2018 | 12:40am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The entrance to a Hewlett-Packard Co office complex is shown in Rancho Bernardo

(Reuters) - HP Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Thursday, as it benefits from strong growth in its personal systems business and its acquisition of Samsung's printer business.

Shares of the company, formed out of the 2015 split of Hewlett-Packard Co, were, however, down 3 percent in after-market trading in low volumes.

Susquehanna analyst David Ryzhik attributed the weakness in shares to disappointing margins at the company's printer business.

Investors had expected to see sequential increase in margins following the acquisition of Samsung's printer business late last year, Ryzhik said.

"Their printing business operating margins were underwhelming."

Margins at the business fell for the third straight quarter, while revenue from the segment rose about 11 percent to $5.19 billion, above analysts' estimate of $5.11 billion.

HP Inc's personal systems business, which includes desktops and notebooks and accounts for more than 60 percent of total revenue, rose 12 percent to $9.4 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $9.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Palo Alto, California-based company had the top position in worldwide PC shipments in the second quarter with a 23.9 percent market share, according to research firm International Data Corp's data.

HP Inc raised its forecast for full-year adjusted profit to between $2 and $2.03 per share, from $1.97 and $2.02 per share earlier. Analysts on average were expecting $2, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding items, HP Inc reported a profit of 52 cents per share for the third quarter ended July 31, one cent above the average analyst estimate.

Net revenue rose about 12 percent to $14.59 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $14.27 billion.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 57 642 M
EBIT 2018 4 246 M
Net income 2018 4 406 M
Debt 2018 989 M
Yield 2018 2,28%
P/E ratio 2018 8,79
P/E ratio 2019 11,89
EV / Sales 2018 0,70x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capitalization 39 441 M
Chart HP INC
Duration : Period :
HP Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 25,3 $
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dion J. Weisler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Victor Bergh Independent Chairman
Catherine A. Lesjak Chief Operating Officer
Steven Fieler Chief Financial Officer
Shane D. Wall Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HP INC16.56%39 441
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE10.17%23 890
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC31.00%15 741
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL44.56%8 328
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED14.67%7 715
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP-30.64%7 404
