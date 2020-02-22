The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of HP Inc. Investors (HPQ)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of HP Inc. (“HP” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HPQ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 3, 2019, after the market closed, HP announced that it was "departing from the purely transactional Supplies-centric business model" and moving away from using the four-box model, transitioning instead to a hardware-driven business model. The Company also announced mass layoffs as part of a major restructuring, in which it expected to cut between 7,000 to 9,000 positions, or up to 16% of its global workforce, over three years.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.72, or nearly 10%, to close at $16.64, on unusually high trading volume.

