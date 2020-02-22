Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of HP Inc. Investors (HPQ)

02/22/2020 | 12:01pm EST

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of HP Inc. (“HP” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HPQ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 3, 2019, after the market closed, HP announced that it was "departing from the purely transactional Supplies-centric business model" and moving away from using the four-box model, transitioning instead to a hardware-driven business model. The Company also announced mass layoffs as part of a major restructuring, in which it expected to cut between 7,000 to 9,000 positions, or up to 16% of its global workforce, over three years.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.72, or nearly 10%, to close at $16.64, on unusually high trading volume.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased HP securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
