The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of HP Inc. Investors (HPQ)

04/10/2020 | 11:29pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired HP Inc. (“HP” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HPQ) securities between February 23, 2017 and October 3, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). HP investors have until April 20, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 3, 2019, after the market closed, HP announced that it was "departing from the purely transactional Supplies-centric business model" and moving away from using the four-box model, transitioning instead to a hardware-driven business model. The Company also announced mass layoffs as part of a major restructuring, in which it expected to cut between 7,000 to 9,000 positions, or up to 16% of its global workforce, over three years.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.72, or nearly 10%, to close at $16.64, on unusually high trading volume.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the four-box model was severely deficient and not a strong predictor of Supplies demand and outcomes, because HP lacked telemetry data from its commercial printers and had to use unreliable and stagnant market share data to develop assumptions for the four-box model; (2) the lack of telemetry data for commercial printing was a critical shortcoming of the four-box model because HP possessed telemetry data on its personal printing side and knew it was a necessary element for an accurate understanding of the Supplies channel; and (3) as a result, the Supplies inventory in the Company’s channel exceeded demand by at least $100 million and HP’s Supplies revenue growth was grossly inflated.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased HP securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 20, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased HP securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
