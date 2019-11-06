Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

0
11/06/2019 | 02:48am EST

Xerox is considering a cash-and-stock offer to acquire HP Inc., which has a market value of about $27 billion. A takeover would unite two fading tech stars.

U.S. imports of consumer goods fell sharply in September, the latest sign that slowing global growth might be spilling into the domestic economy.

The Dow and Nasdaq edged up, notching records amid hopes that the U.S. and China will roll back tariffs. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.

The FCC formally approved T-Mobile's merger with smaller rival Sprint in a 3-2 vote along party lines.

The UAW's board is trying to move past an internal split over the terms of Jones's leave and focus on salvaging the union's reputation.

Brazil's mining regulator said Vale withheld information from government inspectors about problems at the dam that collapsed in January.

Among the problems facing Aramco in its IPO is convincing international investors that the company is worth what it says it is.

Boeing's new chairman backed CEO Muilenburg while acknowledging missteps that led to two deadly crashes of the 737 MAX.

AstraZeneca plans to raise up to $1 billion for a new fund that would invest in Chinese health-care startups.

Peloton posted a loss but higher-than-expected subscriber and revenue growth in its first quarterly report as a public company.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA -1.59% 7363 Delayed Quote.25.37%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.11% 27492.63 Delayed Quote.17.86%
HP INC. 2.22% 18.4 Delayed Quote.-10.07%
NASDAQ 100 -0.01% 8210.175315 Delayed Quote.28.93%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.02% 8434.68021 Delayed Quote.26.39%
S&P 500 -0.12% 3074.62 Delayed Quote.22.65%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 4.90% 36.37 Delayed Quote.75.46%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 58 621 M
EBIT 2019 4 263 M
Net income 2019 3 481 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 8,02x
P/E ratio 2020 9,32x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 27 267 M
Chart HP INC.
Duration : Period :
HP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 19,00  $
Last Close Price 18,40  $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Enrique Lores President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Victor Bergh Independent Chairman
Steven Fieler Chief Financial Officer
Shane D. Wall Chief Technology Officer
Shumeet Banerji Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HP INC.-10.07%27 267
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.11.38%39 015
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE26.04%21 738
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC49.44%15 258
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED11.75%9 046
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.29.95%6 924
