What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Xerox is considering a cash-and-stock offer to acquire HP Inc., which has a market value of about $27 billion. A takeover would unite two fading tech stars.

U.S. imports of consumer goods fell sharply in September, the latest sign that slowing global growth might be spilling into the domestic economy.

The Dow and Nasdaq edged up, notching records amid hopes that the U.S. and China will roll back tariffs. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.

The FCC formally approved T-Mobile's merger with smaller rival Sprint in a 3-2 vote along party lines.

The UAW's board is trying to move past an internal split over the terms of Jones's leave and focus on salvaging the union's reputation.

Brazil's mining regulator said Vale withheld information from government inspectors about problems at the dam that collapsed in January.

Among the problems facing Aramco in its IPO is convincing international investors that the company is worth what it says it is.

Boeing's new chairman backed CEO Muilenburg while acknowledging missteps that led to two deadly crashes of the 737 MAX.

AstraZeneca plans to raise up to $1 billion for a new fund that would invest in Chinese health-care startups.

Peloton posted a loss but higher-than-expected subscriber and revenue growth in its first quarterly report as a public company.