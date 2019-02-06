HPIL HOLDING Announces Appointment of Ray Wong as New Chief Operating Officer and David Langle as New Chief Financial Officer

MIDLAND, Mich., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC PINK: HPIL) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ray Wong has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of the company and Mr. David C. Langle has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the company.



Mr. Wong is currently CEO of MyFlyWiFly Inc. an HPIL subsidiary acquired in 2018, whereby he will retain that position. Mr. Wong has previously served as Chief Technology Officer for two publicly traded companies. Mr. Wong is a serial entrepreneur who has owned, managed and operated various businesses in diverse industries for over thirty years ranging from a multi-location farming concern to founding and operating a Boca Raton, Florida based Tech Firm.

Mr. Ray Wong said “I am grateful for the Board’s confidence in me and for this opportunity to work with Mr. Amersey and our subsidiaries. I am excited about the Company’s future and my part in it.”

Mr. Nitin Amersey, Chairman and CEO of HPIL HOLDING, said, “Mr. Wong is a valuable and central addition to our Management Team. His experience, expertise and vision will serve our goals well. These key appointments will allow HPIL to achieve our long-term strategy.”

Mr. Langle, age 68, is an accomplished financial and managerial professional with a broadly diversified background and over thirty-five years of experience in public and private accounting, consultant to various companies and in top management positions and directorships with major companies, primarily in public organizations. Mr. Langle, a former Florida certified public accountant since 1985, has an extensive history as CFO and in other senior management roles for various publicly and privately held companies in the technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and telecommunications industries. Mr. Langle currently also serves as Chief Financial Officer for other US public companies listed on the OTC stock exchange.

He has secured and/or led over $150 million in equity and debt transactions and has negotiated and participated in more than a dozen combined acquisitions and divestitures. His many years of Securities and Exchange reporting experience include quarterly & annual filings, registration statements and initial public offerings. His leadership talents and core executive strengths include domestic and international venues, equity financing, mergers and acquisitions. David holds a BS/Accounting degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He began his public accounting career with Blackman Kallick LLP, a major Chicago based CPA firm and subsequently to the Miami office of Spicer & Oppenheimer, an international accounting and consultancy firm.

Mr. David Langle said “It’s an exciting time to be part of the HPIL team as its it grows further into a valuable public organization. I look forward to work with Mr. Amersey and contribute to the development of its financial architecture for long-term stability, growth and industry leadership.”

“The Board and I are very pleased with the appointment of David Langle as Chief Financial Officer,” said Mr. Nitin Amersey, Chairman and CEO of HPIL HOLDING. “Mr. Langle brings decades of experience in the finance, accounting, securities regulation, and business development fields. He will be an important member of our Management Team. We are continuing to look for additional personnel and staff to fill out our management team.”

HPIL Holding ( http://hpilholding.com ) is a diversified holding company listed on OTC Markets. HPIL Holding is focused on investing in both private and public companies in differing business sectors. HPIL Holding does not restrict its potential candidate target companies to any specific business, industry or geographical location and, thus, acquires various types of businesses. HPIL Holding also evaluates the acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "potential," "seek," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ include, but are not limited to, substantial competition; our possible need for financing; uncertainties of technological changes; and dependence upon third parties. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

