Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  HPIL Holding    HPIL

HPIL HOLDING

(HPIL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 09/06 01:41:58 pm
0.0001 USD   -33.33%
08:39aHPIL HOLDING Wholly Owned Subsidiary MyFlyWiFi Signs Memorandum of Understanding With TRUESKILL ENERGEN P LTD
GL
08/12HPIL Holding has filed a Form 15
GL
08/12HPIL : has filed a Form 15
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

HPIL HOLDING Wholly Owned Subsidiary MyFlyWiFi Signs Memorandum of Understanding With TRUESKILL ENERGEN P LTD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 08:39am EDT

MIDLAND, Mich., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC PINK: HPIL) is pleased to announce that the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary MyFly WiFi Inc. has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding with Trueskill Energen P LTD.

Proximity Marketing, also referred to as Location Aware Advertising (LAA), enables mobile users to receive an advertising message or other customizable content based on their location. LAA allows advertisers to deliver highly customized promotions, coupons and offers to a highly primed individual, specifically taking into account their geographical location, as well as the time of day and other variables. Also, LAA lets advertisers reach their customers when they are primed to make a purchase.

Analysts predict that click-through rates on LAA can be five to ten times (or more) higher than click-through rates on Internet advertising messages. The flexibility of the MyFlyWiFi Platform allows interactive content such as surveys in a hospital setting or personalized coupon redemption in a retail space.

MyFlyWiFi designs, deploys and maintains Proximity Marketing & Location Aware Software, Hardware and Infrastructure designated as the MyFlyWiFi Platform Version 1.0.

TRUESKILL will license and market MyFlyWiFi Platforms Version 1.0 in India.

Mr. Ray Wong COO of HPIL and CEO of MyFlyWiFi, said, “This relationship will give us direct access to the 1.37 Billion people in India as Trueskill Energen is an established Marketing company providing service to customers in Solar energy, reverse e-Com, cosmeteuticals etc and has been in the market for over ten years.”
Mr. Wong, also stated, “This process of increasing the global market for MyFlyWiFi and other HPIL subsidiaries is ongoing.”

Mr. Uday Kumar, Director and CEO of Trueskill Energen, said, “There is good potential for LAA in India. Trueskill looks forward to represent MyFlyWiFi and build this biz in India. In the background of heavy competition from Online Retailers, Offline Retailers would like to use technologies, which will build the footfall in their stores. Trueskill also sees good scope from Service companies to adopt this technology.”

HPIL Holding (http://hpilholding.com) is a diversified holding company listed on OTC Markets. HPIL Holding is focused on investing in both private and public companies in differing business sectors. HPIL Holding does not restrict its potential candidate target companies to any specific business, industry or geographical location and, thus, acquires various types of businesses. HPIL Holding also evaluates the acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "potential," "seek," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ include, but are not limited to, substantial competition; our possible need for financing; uncertainties of technological changes; and dependence upon third parties. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

For more information please contact:

HPIL Holding
Investor Relations
Tel:  +1 (989) 252-8433
Email: info@hpilholding.com 

Source: HPIL Holding
Twitter:   https://twitter.com/hpilhold
Web Site: http://www.hpilholding.com
News: http://www.hpilholding.com/news/news.php
HPIL Holding  Tel:  +1(989) 252-8433

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HPIL HOLDING
08:39aHPIL HOLDING Wholly Owned Subsidiary MyFlyWiFi Signs Memorandum of Understand..
GL
08/12HPIL Holding has filed a Form 15
GL
08/12HPIL : has filed a Form 15
AQ
07/25HPIL Holding seeks Michigan location for Cannabis dispensary business
GL
07/16nuUnlimited North America expands its Provenance program in the US as it work..
GL
05/31HPIL : RodDoc Inc., HPIL Holdings subsidiary seeks industry partners in the dril..
AQ
05/30RodDoc Inc., HPIL Holding's subsidiary seeks industry partners in the drillin..
GL
05/21HPIL : Announces Appointment of President of nuUnlimited North America Inc.
AQ
05/20HPIL : Announces Appointment of President of nuUnlimited North America Inc.
AQ
05/18HPIL : issues comprehensive shareholder update
AQ
More news
Chart HPIL HOLDING
Duration : Period :
HPIL Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Nitin M. Amersey Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Ray Wong Chief Operating Officer
David C. Langle Chief Financial Officer
John B. Mitchell Independent Director
John D. Dunlap Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HPIL HOLDING-75.00%0
WASTE MANAGEMENT34.09%50 624
REPUBLIC SERVICES23.29%28 508
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC23.76%24 223
SUEZ22.25%9 622
UMICORE-9.09%8 423
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group