HQ Global Education Inc.

HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.

(HQGE)
HQ Global Education, Inc. Acquires Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc.

05/03/2020 | 06:01am EDT

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that it has acquired Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a California corporation, and that Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc. is now a wholly owned subsidiary of HQGE.

Big M Entertainment is a full-service film and TV  production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film, and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects, and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

Daniel Gallardo Wagner, CEO of HQGE, commented, “We are very excited to announce our acquisition of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., which will now become the focal point of our business going forward. The timing of this announcement could not be better, and we believe this merger provides the synergy of talent and resources we need to direct our energies toward some of the most exciting segments of the rapidly growing entertainment industry. We believe this will translate relatively quickly into tangible near-term results as well as long-term benefits for our customers and shareholders.”

Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc. is now HQGE’s sole subsidiary and operating company. Mr. Williams has delivered all necessary documents to HQGE, and HQGE has initiated all the required steps to deliver all shares and considerations to Mr. Williams and Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc. as stipulated in the acquisition agreement. Mr. Wagner also noted that HQ Global Education, Inc. will apply for a name change to Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc. and will apply for a new trading symbol BMEP which will more accurately reflect the new company name and business model.

Mr. Wagner also confirmed that the previously announced acquisition of 1OneNinety5 Productions has been rescinded due to the fact that 1OneNInety5 was unable to meet all the requirements as stipulated in the acquisition agreement. They will continue on with the work they have been doing and we wish them well. The company also clarified its relationship with Oliver Toth/Hempsession, stating that although the former relationship was terminated by mutual agreement of the parties, Mr. Toth continues to be associated with HQGE as a highly valued consultant.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Contact: 
Daniel Gallardo Wagner, CEO
9495875155
info@hqgeinc.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
