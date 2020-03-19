HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) Upgraded to Current Information Status on OTC Markets

Los Angeles, California, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that it has completed its filings of all required financial information and legal documents and has now been upgraded to “Current Information” status with OTC Markets. This announcement comes directly on the heels of the company’s announcement of its merger with 1oneninety5, LLC and the refocusing of its efforts into the TV, film and entertainment industries.



In conjunction with this announcement, HQGE CEO Daniel Gallardo Wagner stated, “The timing is perfect right now for HQGE and our operating subsidiary 1oneninety5, LLC, to move aggressively into our future activities in the entertainment industry, which is now the clear and direct focus of our company. We will be releasing a number of exciting new announcements in the coming weeks and months, and returning to OTC current information status is the first step in establishing ourselves as a serious player in this marketplace. Stay tuned for more exciting information to be released in the near future.”

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION and 1oneninety5, LLC

1oneninety5, LLC, a fully-owned subsidiary of HQ Global Education, Inc., is a full-service film and TV production company with more than twenty years’ experience working with films of all budgets and sizes. 1oneninety5’s talented team of producers brings a unique perspective to the film and television markets covering a wide range of projects, including those with a special focus on human relationships, diversity and overcoming the obstacles to effective communication and understanding. 1oneninety5 offers a wide array of resources, including a recently acquired large-scale production studio in Southern California, that allows the company to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of script development, from concept, writing and editing through casting, filming and the delivery of finished concept.

For additional information visit http://hqgeinc.com and/or http://1oneninety5.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition; subject to risks and uncertainties.

Daniel Gallardo Wagner, CEO 9495875155 info@hqgeinc.com