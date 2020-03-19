Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  HQ Global Education Inc.    HQGE

HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.

(HQGE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 03/19 09:33:52 am
0.0005 USD   --.--%
09:31aHQ GLOBAL EDUCATION, INC. (OTC : HQGE) Upgraded to Current Information Status on OTC Markets
GL
03/17HQGE Names Leah Daniels Butler as New President
GL
03/11HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION : Acquires 1oneninety5, LLC
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) Upgraded to Current Information Status on OTC Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Los Angeles, California, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that it has completed its filings of all required financial information and legal documents and has now been upgraded to “Current Information” status with OTC Markets. This announcement comes directly on the heels of the company’s announcement of its merger with 1oneninety5, LLC and the refocusing of its efforts into the TV, film and entertainment industries.

In conjunction with this announcement, HQGE CEO Daniel Gallardo Wagner stated, “The timing is perfect right now for HQGE and our operating subsidiary 1oneninety5, LLC, to move aggressively into our future activities in the entertainment industry, which is now the clear and direct focus of our company. We will be releasing a number of exciting new announcements in the coming weeks and months, and returning to OTC current information status is the first step in establishing ourselves as a serious player in this marketplace. Stay tuned for more exciting information to be released in the near future.” 

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION and 1oneninety5, LLC

1oneninety5, LLC, a fully-owned subsidiary of HQ Global Education, Inc., is a full-service film and TV production company with more than twenty years’ experience working with films of all budgets and sizes. 1oneninety5’s talented team of producers brings a unique perspective to the film and television markets covering a wide range of projects, including those with a special focus on human relationships, diversity and overcoming the obstacles to effective communication and understanding. 1oneninety5 offers a wide array of resources, including a recently acquired large-scale production studio in Southern California, that allows the company to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of script development, from concept, writing and editing through casting, filming and the delivery of finished concept.

For additional information visit http://hqgeinc.com and/or http://1oneninety5.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition; subject to risks and uncertainties.

Daniel Gallardo Wagner, CEO
9495875155
info@hqgeinc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
09:31aHQ GLOBAL EDUCATION, INC. (OTC : HQGE) Upgraded to Current Information Status on..
GL
03/17HQGE Names Leah Daniels Butler as New President
GL
03/11HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION : Acquires 1oneninety5, LLC
AQ
2019HQGE Acquires Canadian CBD Company Green Sky Solutions
GL
2019HQ Global Education's Hempsession Expands Brand to Include Real Estate Manage..
GL
2019HQ Global Education's Hempsession Ready to Assume Management and Operational ..
GL
2019HQ Global Education's Hempsession Is Now Available on iHeartRadio
GL
2019HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION : Announces Debut of 24-Hour Online Hempsession Radio Statio..
AQ
2019HQ Global Education, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Hempsessions and Qualifies..
GL
2019HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION : Hempsession to Broadcast Live Tonight from MJBizConNEXT Co..
AQ
More news
Chart HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
Duration : Period :
HQ Global Education Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Proetta Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Possnack Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.100.00%3
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.62%408 344
NETFLIX, INC.-1.18%138 430
NASPERS LIMITED-1.25%49 124
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-50.17%25 443
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-18.93%22 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group