Leah Daniels-Butler Wraps Casting Duties for New Eddie Murphy Film, “Coming 2 America”

Los Angeles, CA, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that Leah Daniels-Butler, President of HQGE and its operating subsidiary 1oneninety5, LLC, has completed her assignment as casting director for the upcoming film “Coming 2 America”.



Produced by Eddie Murphy Productions and based on a story and characters created by‎ Eddie Murphy, “Coming 2 America” is an American comedy film that will serve as a sequel to Murphy’s 1988 blockbuster hit, “Coming to America”. The film stars Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, and James Earl Jones and is directed by Craig Brewer. It is scheduled for release in the USA on December 18, 2020.

Eddie Murphy is an American icon who is widely respected as an actor, comedian, and singer. Murphy has a long record of box office successes including Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, The Nutty Professor, Shrek and many more. He began his career as a stand-up comedian and was ranked No. 10 on Comedy Central's list of the 100 Greatest Stand-ups of All Time. He was also a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1980 to 1984.

Leah Daniels-Butler hyper-charged her career as a casting director at Warner Brothers in the 1990s, working on award-winning projects like "Friends" starring Jennifer Aniston and "Suddenly Susan" starring Brooke Shields, both of which earned Primetime Emmy Awards for acting roles. She also cast "The Wayans Brothers" and "For Your Love,” which received six NAACP Image Awards nominations.

Leah’s work ethic and reputation for "getting the job done" quickly spread among black filmmakers and the mainstream television space alike. Since then she has continued to work across genres securing talent for many films, including "2 Fast 2 Furious,” "Shadow Boxer,” “ATL,” and "The Paperboy,” which showcased an all-star cast that included: Matthew McConaughey, Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, John Cusack, Macy Grey and David Oyelowo, and the award-winning film “The Butler” with another all-star line-up that included: Oprah Winfrey, Forrest Whitaker, Liev Shreiber, Robin Williams, James Marsden, John Cusack, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Terrence Howard and rising star YaYa DaCosta.

Among her many accolades, Leah is the recipient of the Hamilton Award for Outstanding Casting for her work on “The Butler,” and the Casting Society of America’s “Outstanding Achievement in Casting for a Television Drama” award for her work on “Empire.” The Casting Society of America recently appointed her to its board of directors, where she serves as the only African-American member of the board. She currently serves as President of both HQ Global Education, Inc. and its operating subsidiary 1oneninety5, LLC.

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION and 1oneninety5, LLC

1oneninety5, LLC, a fully-owned subsidiary of HQ Global Education, Inc., is a full-service film and TV production company with more than twenty years’ experience working with films of all budgets and sizes. 1oneninety5’s talented team of producers brings a unique perspective to the film and television markets covering a wide range of projects, including those with a special focus on human relationships, diversity and overcoming the obstacles to effective communication and understanding. 1oneninety5 offers a wide array of resources, including a recently acquired large-scale production studio in Southern California, that allows the company to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of script development, from concept, writing and editing through casting, filming and the delivery of finished concept.

For additional information visit http://hqgeinc.com and/or http://1oneninety5.com.

