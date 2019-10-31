HRL : Director Appointment Ms Tracy Dare

ASX Announcement
1 November 2019
Director Appointment
HRL Holdings Limited (ASX: HRL) (HRL or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Tracy Dare as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.
Tracy Dare
Non-Executive Director
BBus(Accy), GradDip (AdvAccy), CAANZ, GAICD, FIML
Tracy Dare is a Chartered Accountant and a former Partner of KPMG, following which she led the Corporate Banking team at Suncorp before moving into various senior commercial executive roles.
A senior executive with a focus on inspirational leadership, development and implementation of strategy, M&A, customer & markets, business growth, improvement and turnarounds. She has substantial experience in customer facing sectors, industries undergoing disruptive change and in highly capital intensive businesses.
Tracy is also an experienced non-executive director with a particular focus on strategy, governance, business growth commercialisation and performance, risk and financial management.
For further information contact:
Investor and media:
Mr Steven Dabelstein
CEO
Ph: +61 405 770 166 steven.dabelstein@hrlholdings.com
www.hrlholdings.com | ABN 99 120 896 371 | ASX Code: HRL
