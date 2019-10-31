Log in
HRL Holdings Limited    HRL   AU000000HRL9

HRL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HRL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/31
0.115 AUD   +4.55%
05:52pHRL : Director Appointment Ms Tracy Dare
PU
10/23HRL : Change in Director Interest Notice
PU
10/18HRL : Change in Director Interest Notice
PU
HRL : Director Appointment Ms Tracy Dare

10/31/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

ASX Announcement

1 November 2019

Director Appointment

HRL Holdings Limited (ASX: HRL) (HRL or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Tracy Dare as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Tracy Dare

Non-Executive Director

BBus(Accy), GradDip (AdvAccy), CAANZ, GAICD, FIML

Tracy Dare is a Chartered Accountant and a former Partner of KPMG, following which she led the Corporate Banking team at Suncorp before moving into various senior commercial executive roles.

A senior executive with a focus on inspirational leadership, development and implementation of strategy, M&A, customer & markets, business growth, improvement and turnarounds. She has substantial experience in customer facing sectors, industries undergoing disruptive change and in highly capital intensive businesses.

Tracy is also an experienced non-executive director with a particular focus on strategy, governance, business growth commercialisation and performance, risk and financial management.

For further information contact:

Investor and media:

Mr Steven Dabelstein

CEO

Ph: +61 405 770 166 steven.dabelstein@hrlholdings.com

www.hrlholdings.com | ABN 99 120 896 371 | ASX Code: HRL

Disclaimer

HRL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 21:51:01 UTC
