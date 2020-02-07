Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  HRL Holdings Limited    HRL   AU000000HRL9

HRL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HRL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/07
0.14 AUD   +12.00%
12:33aHRL : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/06HRL : Half Year Results Presentation December 2019
PU
02/06HRL : Half Year Results and Director Retirement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HRL : Final Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 12:33am EST

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Rule 3.19A.3

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity: HRL Holdings Limited

ABN: 99 120 896 371

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Darren Anderson

Date of last notice

6 December 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

7 February 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Securities registered in name of Darren Anderson and Julie Anderson as trustees for the DG & JE Anderson Family Trust, an entity associated with Darren Anderson; and

In name of Anderson Property Holding Pty Ltd (Darren Anderson is a 50% shareholder and a Director of the company); and

Number & class of securities

9,290,089 ordinary shares (HRL)

4,434,307 ordinary shares (HRL)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

In name of Darren Anderson, Gregory Anderson

3,369,410 ordinary shares (HRL)

and Julie Anderson (Anderson Industries Staff

Superfund a/c).

In name of Darren Anderson and Julie Anderson

4,350,000 ordinary shares (HRL)

(Barcoo Superfund a/c).

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 2

Disclaimer

HRL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 05:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HRL HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:33aHRL : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/06HRL : Half Year Results Presentation December 2019
PU
02/06HRL : Half Year Results and Director Retirement
PU
02/06HRL : Half Year Report December 2019
PU
2019HRL : Change in Director's Interest Notice
PU
2019LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
2019HRL : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
2019HRL : Director Appointment Ms Tracy Dare
PU
2019HRL : Change in Director Interest Notice
PU
2019HRL : Change in Director Interest Notice
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 34,2 M
EBIT 2020 3,54 M
Net income 2020 -0,90 M
Debt 2020 3,25 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 1,90x
EV / Sales2021 1,63x
Capitalization 61,7 M
Chart HRL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HRL Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HRL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,14  AUD
Last Close Price 0,13  AUD
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Dabelstein Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Francis Kilmister Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Harvey Chief Finance Officer
Darren Anderson Non-Executive Director
Steve Howse Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HRL HOLDINGS LIMITED4.35%41
CINTAS CORPORATION9.13%29 382
TELEPERFORMANCE9.48%15 076
EDENRED8.11%13 174
INTERTEK GROUP PLC1.85%12 600
BUREAU VERITAS SA7.35%12 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group