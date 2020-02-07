HRL : Final Director's Interest Notice

Final Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity: HRL Holdings Limited
ABN: 99 120 896 371
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Darren Anderson
Date of last notice
6 December 2018
Date that director ceased to be director
7 February 2020
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
Number & class of securities
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Name of holder & nature of interest
Securities registered in name of Darren Anderson and Julie Anderson as trustees for the DG & JE Anderson Family Trust, an entity associated with Darren Anderson; and
In name of Anderson Property Holding Pty Ltd (Darren Anderson is a 50% shareholder and a Director of the company); and
Number & class of securities
9,290,089 ordinary shares (HRL)
4,434,307 ordinary shares (HRL)