HRL : Half Year Results Presentation December 2019
0
02/06/2020 | 06:13pm EST
Investor
Presentation
Half Year Results December 2019 HRL Holdings (ASX:HRL)
DISCLAIMER
This presentation is not a prospectus nor an offer for securities in any jurisdiction nor a securities recommendation. The information in this presentation is an overview and is based on publicly available information and internally developed data and does not contain all information necessary for investment decisions. In making investment decisions in connection with any acquisition of securities, investors should rely upon their own examination of the assets and consult their own legal, business and/or financial advisors and should not be relied on in connection with a decision to purchase or sell any securities.
The information contained in this presentation has been prepared in good faith by HRL Holdings Limited ("HRL") however, no representation nor warranty expressed or implied is made as to the accuracy, correctness, completeness or adequacy of any statements, estimates, opinions or other information contained in this presentation.
Investment in HRL is subject to investment risk, including possible loss of income and capital invested. The occurrence of events in the future are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may impact HRL's actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those referred to in this presentation. Neither HRL, nor any other member company of the HRL Group, nor any officer or employee guarantees any particular rate of return or performance, nor do they guarantee the repayment of capital. Further, they do not give any assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events referred to in this presentation will actually occur as contemplated.
The presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding the potential of the Company's revenues, projects, interests and the development potential of the Company's business. Any statement describing a goal, expectation, intention or belief of the Company is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Given these risks, readers are cautioned not to rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to many important factors, risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, risk associated with product sales, development and manufacture, risks inherent in the business, future capital needs, general economic uncertainty and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's announcements to the ASX.
HRL • Investor Presentation | Half Year Results December 2019
2
HRL Overview
HRL • Investor Presentation | Half Year Results December 2019
3
WHO WE ARE
WHAT WE DO
BRANCH NETWORK
Data
Sampling
Laboratory
Management
LABORATORY SERVICES
Geotech and
Occupational
Construction
Food
Materials
Environmental
Hygiene
Laboratory locations:
Brisbane - Darra
Brisbane - Yatala
Sunshine Coast
Darwin
Auckland
Wellington
Christchurch
Dunedin
Hamilton
Consulting offices
Palmerston North
HRL • Investor Presentation | Half Year Results December 2019
4
OUR MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS
Shareholder composition:
Substantial holder notices >5%
Board and management ~18%
Institutional~58%
Other
~24%
Viburnum Funds
23%
Perennial Value
15%
AustralianSuper
6%
Entities associated
7%
with Terry Cooney
HRL • Investor Presentation | Half Year Results December 2019
5
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
H1 FY20
H1 FY19
INCREASE
$000's
$000's
$000's
(Pre AASB 16)2
(Pre AASB 16)2
Revenues
16,288
14,104
2,184
Underlying EBITDA
2,600
711
1,889
Underlying NPAT
1,056
(139)
1,195
Operating cash flows generated 3
3,528
(58)
3,586
Working capital 4
810
524
286
Statutory loss after tax 1
(2,728)
(4,226)
1,498
H1 FY20
$000's
(Post AASB 16)
16,288
3,080
1,056
3,940
810
(2,728)
Underlying EBITDA, EBIT and NPAT reflects statutory profit as adjusted to reflect the Directors' assessment of the result for the ongoing business activities of the Group, in accordance with AICD/Finsia principles of recording underlying earnings. Underlying profit measures have not been audited. Refer to Appendix A for further details of non-underlying items. Statutory loss includes non-operating items as detailed in Appendix A, with the majority comprising the Analytica earnout ($2.2M) and amortization of acquisition intangibles ($1.6M).
During the period HRL adopted the new leasing standard AASB 16. Comparative figures were not restated. For comparability, the above figures have been calculated before adjustments arising under AASB 16. Refer to Appendix B for further details.
Excludes cash outflows associated with earn-out payments.
Working capital is defined as net current assets, excluding an interest only loan drawn to $2.3M which has no expiry but is subject to annual review by Westpac.
HRL • Investor Presentation | Half Year Results December 2019
6
SOCIAL
RESPONSIBILITY
Continued focus on
safety with 28% reduction in total reportable injuries
No uncontrolled
Diverse workforce with
environmental releases
46% female
HRL • Investor Presentation | Half Year Results December 2019
7
H1FY2020 Highlights
HRL • Investor Presentation | Half Year Results December 2019
8
SEGMENT PERFORMANCE - H1FY20
TRADING DIVISIONS
CORPORATE
CONSOLIDATED
HAZMAT
GEOTECH
FOOD/ENVIRO
SOFTWARE
TOTAL
LABORATORY
$000's
$000's
$000's
$000's
$000's
$000'S
$000's
Revenues
4,723
3,526
7,557
438
16,280
-
16,280
Underlying EBITDA before AASB 16 ($)
1,272
90
1,865
240
3,467
(867)
2,600
Underlying EBITDA (%)
27%
3%
25%
55%
21%
-
16%
Operating depreciation and amortisation
(219)
(113)
(701)
(37)
(1,070)
(5)
(1,075)
Net interest expense
(31)
(7)
7
-
(31)
(101)
(132)
Underlying profit before tax
1,022
(29)
1,170
203
2,366
(973)
1,393
Operating income tax
(281)
8
(328)
(57)
(658)
321
(337)
Underlying profit after tax
741
(21)
843
146
1,709
(652)
1,056
Non-operating adjustments
Analytica earn-out expenses
-
-
(2,158)
-
(2,158)
-
(2,158)
Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions
-
(295)
(912)
(281)
(1,488)
-
(1,488)
Lapsed performance shares
-
-
-
-
-
(21)
(21)
Share of loss - equity accounted investments
-
-
(268)
-
(268)
-
(268)
Non-operating income tax
-
258
254
-
335
(185)
150
Statutory profit after income tax
741
(235)
(2,242)
(135)
(1,870)
(858)
(2,728)
HRL • Investor Presentation | Half Year Results December 2019
9
H1FY20: STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
+265% $2.6M $3.5M
EBITDA recovery
Underlying EBITDA (pre
Cashflow from operations
continues and up 265% on
AASB 16) upper range of
excluding vendor earnout
PCP
guidance*
payments
*AGM guidance range of $2.4M - $2.7M
HRL • Investor Presentation | Half Year Results December 2019
10
H1FY20: RESULTS ON TRACK
Revenue and profitability continues to improve following on from H2FY19
Strong revenue growth from both existing and new services lines across HAZMAT, laboratories and software divisions
Half Year Results - Revenue
$17,000,000
$16,500,000
$16,000,000
$15,500,000
$15,000,000
$14,500,000
$14,000,000
$13,500,000
$13,000,000
$12,500,000
1st half
2nd half
1st half
2nd half
1st half
FY2018
FY2018
FY2019
FY2019
FY2020
Performance still weak in Geotech division
Well placed to continue momentum into the seasonally stronger 2nd half. Historically revenues have been split 35/65 1st half to 2nd half
HRL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 23:12:06 UTC