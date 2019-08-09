HRL : Appendix 4G 0 08/09/2019 | 10:21am EDT Send by mail :

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Name of entity HRL Holdings Limited ABN/ARBN Financial year ended 120 896 371 30 June 2019 Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3  these pages of our annual report: _____________________________________________ ☒ this URL on our website: http://www.hrlholdings.com/corporate-governance The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 9 August 2019 and has been approved by the board. The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located. Date here: 9 August 2019 Sign here: Company Secretary Print name: Paul Marshall 1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period. Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. 1 ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed … PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR management; and  we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those  at this location: delegated to management. _____________________________________________ is therefore not applicable Insert location here … and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management): ☒ at this location: http://www.hrlholdings.com/corporate-governance 1.2 A listed entity should: … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR or putting forward to security holders a candidate for  we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation election, as a director; and  at this location: (b) provide security holders with all material information in its _____________________________________________ is therefore not applicable possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect Insert location here or re-elect a director. 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance director and senior executive setting out the terms of their ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR appointment.  we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation  at this location: _____________________________________________ is therefore not applicable Insert location here 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR the proper functioning of the board.  we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation  at this location: _____________________________________________ is therefore not applicable Insert location here 2 _____________________________________________ Insert location here … the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  at this location: _____________________________________________ Insert location here Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed … 1.5 A listed entity should: … the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with ☒ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the paragraph (a): board or a relevant committee of the board to set  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR  we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to  at this location: assess annually both the objectives and the entity's is therefore not applicable progress in achieving them; _____________________________________________ (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and Insert location here (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the … and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in ☒ at this location: accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them and either: http://www.hrlholdings.com/corporate-governance (1) the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2): ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

 at this location: 3 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed … 1.6 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☒ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR performance of the board, its committees and individual Statement OR  at this location:  we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation directors; and (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a _____________________________________________ is therefore not applicable performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting Insert location here period in accordance with that process. … and the information referred to in paragraph (b):  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  at this location: _____________________________________________ Insert location here 1.7 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☒ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR performance of its senior executives; and Statement OR (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a  at this location:  we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting _____________________________________________ is therefore not applicable period in accordance with that process. Insert location here and the information referred to in paragraph (b): ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR _____________________________________________ Insert location here 4 _____________________________________________ Insert location here [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] … the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  at this location: _____________________________________________ Insert location here at this location:  _____________________________________________ Insert location here … and a copy of the charter of the committee: ☒ at this location: http://www.hrlholdings.com/corporate-governance … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR at this location:  [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] … the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with paragraphs (1) and (2): ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed … PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: have a nomination committee which: has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and is chaired by an independent director, and disclose: the charter of the committee; the members of the committee; and as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; OR if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively. an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

