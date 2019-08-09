Log in
HRL HOLDINGS LTD

(HRL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/09
0.115 AUD   +4.55%
HRL : Appendix 4G

08/09/2019 | 10:21am EDT

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity

HRL Holdings Limited

ABN/ARBN

Financial year ended

120 896 371

30 June 2019

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

these pages of our annual report:

_____________________________________________

this URL on our website:

http://www.hrlholdings.com/corporate-governance

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 9 August 2019 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date here:

9 August 2019

Sign here:

Company Secretary

Print name:

Paul Marshall

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

  1. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  2. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found.

1

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

management; and

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

at this location:

delegated to management.

_____________________________________________

is therefore not applicable

Insert location here

… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of

our board and management (including those matters expressly

reserved to the board and those delegated to management):

at this location:

http://www.hrlholdings.com/corporate-governance

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person,

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

or putting forward to security holders a candidate for

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

election, as a director; and

at this location:

(b) provide security holders with all material information in its

_____________________________________________

is therefore not applicable

possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect

Insert location here

or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

director and senior executive setting out the terms of their

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

appointment.

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

at this location:

_____________________________________________

is therefore not applicable

Insert location here

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

the proper functioning of the board.

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

at this location:

_____________________________________________

is therefore not applicable

Insert location here

2

_____________________________________________
Insert location here
… the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:
in our Corporate Governance Statement OR at this location:
_____________________________________________
Insert location here

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the

paragraph (a):

board or a relevant committee of the board to set

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to

at this location:

assess annually both the objectives and the entity's

is therefore not applicable

progress in achieving them;

_____________________________________________

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

Insert location here

(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

the board or a relevant committee of the board in

at this location:

accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress

towards achieving them and either:

http://www.hrlholdings.com/corporate-governance

(1) the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.

  • and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2): in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
    at this location:

3

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

performance of the board, its committees and individual

Statement OR

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

directors; and

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

_____________________________________________

is therefore not applicable

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

Insert location here

period in accordance with that process.

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

performance of its senior executives; and

Statement OR

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

_____________________________________________

is therefore not applicable

period in accordance with that process.

Insert location here

and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

4

_____________________________________________
Insert location here
[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]
… the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:
in our Corporate Governance Statement OR at this location:
_____________________________________________
Insert location here
at this location:
_____________________________________________
Insert location here
… and a copy of the charter of the committee: at this location:
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
at this location:
[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]
… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with paragraphs (1) and (2):
in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1 The board of a listed entity should:

  1. have a nomination committee which:
    1. has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and
    2. is chaired by an independent director,

and disclose:

    1. the charter of the committee;
    2. the members of the committee; and
    3. as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; OR
  2. if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.
  • an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

HRL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Income Statement Evolution
