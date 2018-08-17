HRL : Director Retirement – Mr Kevin Maloney

HRL Holdings Limited

17 August 2018

ASX Announcement

Director Retirement - Mr Kevin Maloney

The Company advises that Mr Kevin Maloney has decided to retire as Chairman and Director of the Company, allowing him to focus on his private commercial interests.

Under the guidance of Mr Maloney, the Company has grown from a single site HAZMAT operation in late 2014 to a multi-disciplined environmental service and laboratory provider with 12 sites spanning both Australia and New Zealand, culminating in the acquisition of Analytica, a leading analytical chemistry laboratory based in New Zealand.

Commenting on the retirement, HRL CEO Mr Steven Dabelstein said:

"On behalf of the Board, management and shareholders, I thank Mr Maloney for his strong contribution to HRL. Mr Maloney has been instrumental in the Company's expansion, offering diligent counsel and support to the Board and management. We wish Mr Maloney every success in his future endeavours."

Mr Darren Anderson who has worked alongside Mr Maloney on the Board since inception, will assume the role of Executive Chairman and continue to execute the strategic direction that the HRL Board has put in place. Mr Anderson is well credentialed to lead HRL's growth strategy with his extensive experience in M&A, international business, industry contacts and operational knowledge. HRL CEO Mr Steven Dabelstein will continue with responsibilities for the day to day operations of the existing group.

For further information contact:

Investor and media:

Mr Steven Dabelstein, CEO Ph: +61 405 770 166steven.dabelstein@hrlholdings.com

www.hrlholdings.com| ABN 99 120 896 370 | ASX Code: HRL