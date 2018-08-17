Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  HRL Holdings Ltd    HRL   AU000000HRL9

HRL HOLDINGS LTD (HRL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/17
0.17 AUD   --.--%
09:30aHRL : Final Director Interest Notice
PU
09:26aHRL : Director Retirement – Mr Kevin Maloney
PU
06/06HRL : Recent Developments in the New Zealand Market
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

HRL : Director Retirement – Mr Kevin Maloney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 09:26am CEST

HRL Holdings Limited

Level 9 Waterfront Place, 1 Eagle Street Brisbane Queensland 4000, Australia GPO Box 216

Brisbane Queensland 4001, Australia Tel +61 7 3105 5960

Emailadmin@hrlholdings.com

17 August 2018

ASX Announcement

Director Retirement - Mr Kevin Maloney

The Company advises that Mr Kevin Maloney has decided to retire as Chairman and Director of the Company, allowing him to focus on his private commercial interests.

Under the guidance of Mr Maloney, the Company has grown from a single site HAZMAT operation in late 2014 to a multi-disciplined environmental service and laboratory provider with 12 sites spanning both Australia and New Zealand, culminating in the acquisition of Analytica, a leading analytical chemistry laboratory based in New Zealand.

Commenting on the retirement, HRL CEO Mr Steven Dabelstein said:

"On behalf of the Board, management and shareholders, I thank Mr Maloney for his strong contribution to HRL. Mr Maloney has been instrumental in the Company's expansion, offering diligent counsel and support to the Board and management. We wish Mr Maloney every success in his future endeavours."

Mr Darren Anderson who has worked alongside Mr Maloney on the Board since inception, will assume the role of Executive Chairman and continue to execute the strategic direction that the HRL Board has put in place. Mr Anderson is well credentialed to lead HRL's growth strategy with his extensive experience in M&A, international business, industry contacts and operational knowledge. HRL CEO Mr Steven Dabelstein will continue with responsibilities for the day to day operations of the existing group.

For further information contact:

Investor and media:

Mr Steven Dabelstein, CEO Ph: +61 405 770 166steven.dabelstein@hrlholdings.com

www.hrlholdings.com| ABN 99 120 896 370 | ASX Code: HRL

Disclaimer

HRL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 07:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HRL HOLDINGS LTD
09:30aHRL : Final Director Interest Notice
PU
09:26aHRL : Director Retirement – Mr Kevin Maloney
PU
06/06HRL : Recent Developments in the New Zealand Market
PU
01/09HRL : Strategic Alliance with MilkTestNZ
PU
2017HRL : Alternate Director Retirement
PU
2017HRL : Strategic Acquisition of Analytica Laboratories Completed
PU
2017HRL : Appendix 3B and Section 708A(5)(e) Notice
PU
2017HRL : Appendix 3B and Section 708A(5)(e) Notice
PU
2017HRL : Final Director Interest Notice
PU
2017HRL : Change of Director’s Interest Notice X 4
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015WARD'S DIVIDEND HEAT MAP VOL. 1 : Dividend Champion Consumer Staples, March 2015 
2015The Best Scoring Stocks To Buy Now 
2015BEEF VERSUS PORK : A Big Divergence 
2015The Top Stocks To Buy This Week 
2015Hormel Foods - Operational Momentum Continues, As Shares Are Fully Valued 
Chart HRL HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
HRL Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HRL HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Dabelstein Chief Executive Officer
Kevin William Maloney Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Harvey Chief Finance Officer
Darren Anderson Executive Director
John C. Taylor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HRL HOLDINGS LTD41.67%0
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.76%57 857
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.95%47 263
IBERDROLA0.62%47 228
DOMINION ENERGY-12.25%45 541
EXELON CORPORATION12.48%41 872
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.