HRL : Final Director Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3
Name of entity: HRL Holdings Limited ABN: 99 120 896 371
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Kevin Maloney
Date of last notice
16 November 2017
Date that director ceased to be director
17 August 2018
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
Number & class of securities
nil
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Name of holder & nature of interest
Securities registered in name of Tulla Property Partners Pty Ltd ACN 126 992 103 as trustees for the Tulla Property Partners Trust, an entity associated with Kevin Maloney
Number & class of securities
61,320,900 ordinary shares (HRL)
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
nil
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
