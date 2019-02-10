Log in
HRL HOLDINGS LTD (HRL)

HRL HOLDINGS LTD (HRL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/08
0.08 AUD   -4.76%
04:40pHRL : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/07HRL : Presentation – December 2018 Half Yearly Accounts
PU
02/07HRL : Half Year Accounts December 2018
PU
News 
News

HRL : Initial Director's Interest Notice

02/10/2019 | 04:40pm EST

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity: HRL Holdings Ltd ABN: 99 120 896 371

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Greg Kilmister

Date of appointment

11 February 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Shares held in the names of Mr Gregory Francis Kilmister & Mrs Deborah Anne Kilmister (Kilmister Superfund A/C).

Number & class of Securities

250,000 ordinary shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

30/9/2001

Appendix 3X Page 1

Disclaimer

HRL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2019 21:39:07 UTC
