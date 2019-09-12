HRL : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Director Retirement 0 09/12/2019 | 06:37pm EDT Send by mail :

HRL Holdings Limited Level 12, 145 Eagle Street Brisbane Queensland 4000, Australia GPO Box 216 Brisbane Queensland 4001, Australia Tel +61 7 3105 5960 Email admin@hrlholdings.com ASX Announcement 13 September 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Director Retirement Please find attached HRL's 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Voting Form. The meeting will be held on 17 October 2019 commencing at 11.00am (Brisbane time) at HopgoodGanim Lawyers, Level 7 Waterfront Place, 1 Eagle Street, Brisbane. The Company has been advised that Mr John Taylor has decided to retire as a Director of the Company at the conclusion of the 2019 AGM. Chairman of HRL Mr Greg Kilmister commented on the decision by Mr Taylor to retire as follows: "John Taylor joined the Board of HRL in 2014 following its restructure and change of activities with the acquisition of the Octief environmental consulting and hazardous materials analytical laboratory business. He has served as a valuable non-executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee over the past five years and his contribution has been greatly appreciated by the Board." On Behalf of the Board Paul Marshall Company Secretary HRL Holdings Ltd www.hrlholdings.com | ABN 99 120 896 371 | ASX Code: HRL Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum HRL Holdings Limited ACN 120 896 371 Date of Meeting: Thursday, 17 October 2019 Time of Meeting: 11:00am (Brisbane time) Place of Meeting: HopgoodGanim Lawyers, Level 7, Waterfront Place, 1 Eagle Street, Brisbane QLD 4000 Notice of Annual General Meeting Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of HRL Holdings Limited ACN 120 896 371 (Company) will be held at HopgoodGanim Lawyers, Level 7, Waterfront Place, 1 Eagle Street, Brisbane QLD 4000, on Thursday, 17 October 2019 at 11:00am (Brisbane time). Terms used in this Notice of Meeting are defined in section 8 (Interpretation) of the accompanying Explanatory Memorandum. Agenda Ordinary business Financial Reports To receive and consider the Company's Annual Report comprising the Directors' Report and Auditors' Report, Directors' Declaration, Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows and notes to and forming part of the financial statements for the Company and its controlled entities for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. 1. Resolution 1 - Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following Advisory Resolution of the Company: "That the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 (as set out in the Directors Report) is adopted." Notes The vote on this Resolution 1 is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Voting Restriction Statement pursuant to section 250R(4) of the Corporations Act A vote in favour of Resolution 1 must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons: a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; a Closely Related Party of such a member. However, the above persons may cast a vote on Resolution 1 if: the person does so as a proxy; and the vote is not cast on behalf of a member of the Key Management Personnel details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report or a Closely Related Party of such a member; and either: the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the 1 Notice of Annual General Meeting proxy is to vote on the resolution; or the voter is the chair of the meeting and the appointment of the chair as proxy: does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on the resolution; and expressly authorises the chair to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel for the Company or, if the Company is part of a consolidated entity, for the entity. Voting Intention of Chair Shareholders should be aware that any undirected proxies given to the Chair will be cast by the Chair and counted in favour of the Resolutions the subject of this Meeting, including Resolution 1, subject to compliance with the Corporations Act. In exceptional circumstances, the Chair of the Meeting may change his voting intention on any resolution, in which case an ASX announcement will be made. Resolution 2 - Re-election of Greg Kilmister as a Director

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following Ordinary Resolution of the Company:

"That Greg Kilmister, who was appointed to the Board following the last annual general meeting of the Company and who retires in accordance with Rule 36.2 of the Company's Constitution, and being eligible, be re-elected as a Director of the Company." Resolution 3 - Re-election of James Todd as a Director

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following Ordinary Resolution of the Company:

"That James Todd, who retires by rotation in accordance with Rule 38.1 of the Company's Constitution and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director." Resolution 4 - Increase in amount available for Non-Executive Director remuneration

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following Ordinary Resolution of the Company:

"That in accordance with Listing Rule 10.17 of the Listing Rules of the ASX Limited ( ASX ) and Rule 39.5 of the Company's Constitution, the total aggregate annual remuneration payable to Non-Executive Directors of the Company be increased by $150,000, from $250,000 to a maximum of $400,000]." Voting Restriction Statement pursuant to Listing Rule 10.17 The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 4 by or on behalf of: any Director of the Company; or 2 Notice of Annual General Meeting any associate of them. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions in the proxy form; or it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. 5. Resolution 5 - Approval for issue of Performance Rights to Mr Steve Howse To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following Ordinary Resolution of the Company: "That for the purposes of Chapter 2E, section 208(1) of the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval be given for the Company to issue and allot up to 250,000 Performance Rights to Mr Steve Howse, for nil consideration and to allot and issue Shares upon the vesting and subsequent exercise of those Performance Rights (on a one-for- one basis) in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice of Meeting.." Notes A copy of this Notice of Meeting and the accompanying Explanatory Memorandum has been lodged with the ASIC in accordance with sections 218 and 260B(5) of the Corporations Act. Voting exclusion statement - Listing Rule 10.14 The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 5 by or on behalf of: Mr Steve Howse; or an associate of Steve Howse. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions in the proxy form; or it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. Voting Exclusion Statement - Part 2E of the Corporations Act For the purposes of Part 2E of the Corporations Act, a vote on Resolution 5 must not be cast by or on behalf of Mr Steve Howse or any associate of him. However, this does not prevent the casting of a vote on Resolution 5 if it is cast by a person as a proxy in writing that specifies how the proxy is to vote on the proposed resolution and it is not cast on behalf of a person referred directly above. 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

