Hrvatski Telekom dd : Combis awarded new scholarships

10.1.2019

Leading IT service provider in Croatia awarded new scholarships to FER students.

The leading provider of IT services in Croatia Combis has awarded new scholarships to students of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computing in Zagreb for 2019. COMBIS, besides scholarships, committed to provide students with experience in concrete development projects in the field of network technologies and security.

'Scholars are a tremendous contribution to the team because of their innovative ideas and desire to experiment with technology and create something new. On the other hand, our task is to help them develop practical knowledge and enhance their expertise in a specific area, all through work experience. Because of Combis's high level expertise in network technologies and our interesting and innovative projects, I believe the new team will use all of our potential', said Domagoj Pehar, Director of IP Communication and Security Technology Division in Combis, and added how Combis is continually employing, so he invited all interested to check the currently open positions.

Scholars, aside from FER professors' mentorships, are provided with mentorships from numerous COMBIS experts.

'Mentored work experience during the studies, certainly makes easier for students to enter the job market. Moreover, connecting companies with faculties and students, contributes to the development of the domestic IT industry, to the knowledge exchange and retention of young, prosperous and highly educated people in Croatia', said Željko Ilić, associate professor at FER Department of Telecommunications.

Combis supports young IT talents and one of the long-term goals of the company is to provide young people with concrete ICT skills and opportunities to prove themselves. For the same reason, Combis has formed an internal start-up incubator called NeoStartup. The company also participates in many student IT competitions and organizes a try {code} catch hackathon.

'Since Combis is the leading IT company in Croatia, I'm happy to be a part of their team. I got the opportunity to learn a lot from top experts in the field of networking technologies. By attending Combis Conference this year in Poreč, I had the opportunity to hear interesting lectures about the technological innovations in the IT industry and through the gamification, different games and events at the Conference, I have discovered the fun side of Combis. I hope that during this experience also, aside from learning and work, there will be a lot of fun moments as well', said Petra Pelajić, a fifth year student of FER and a new scholar at Combis.