Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ZAGREB STOCK EXCHANGE, THE  >  Hrvatski Telekom dd    HT   HRHT00RA0005

HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD (HT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hrvatski Telekom dd : New hit show “Stiletto Vendetta” on MAXtv from Monday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 03:38pm CEST

12.10.2018

  • The first episode of the new Turkish series premiered last night at Kaptol Boutique Cinema
  • The series, whose story spins around the crazy lives of four friends, will be available from October 15 only on the Pickbox TV channel
  • With the MAXtv service, Hrvatski Telekom gives its users the best choice of program content on the market

Richard John Brešković, Residential Marketing Director of Hrvatski Telekom and Lana Gojak - winer of NAJštikla title

The new glamorous hit series 'Stiletto Vendetta', which will soon be exclusively available on Hrvatski Telekom's MAXtv, premiered yesterday at Kaptol Boutique Cinema. Large audience had a chance to watch the first episode of the high-budget Turkish crime series, and judging by their reactions, series can expect a great success in the Croatian market as well. The 'Stiletto Vendetta' will be available on October 15, Monday through Thursday, only on the Pickbox TV channel.

It's an interesting and tense series that follows the story of once best high school friends - Merva, Pelin, Arzu and Oya. Friendship came to an end on a school trip, where girls tricked Oya and embarrassed her in front of the whole school.

Oya has vanished since then. Many years later, their paths join again - long-kept secrets, lies and deceits are revealed, new rivals emerge, and a mysterious murder causes the most intrigues. All users of MAXtv service will be able to find out how former friends became enemies and who is guilty of murder.

'Thanks to our long experience, today we can much more precisely define what our customers want. MAXtv's viewers have access to the largest number of high-quality channels and superior TV content tailored to them. As they prefer shows in addition to sports and movies, we believe that the new Stiletto Vendetta show will delight them, especially the female part of the audience', said Richard John Brešković, Residential Marketing Director of Hrvatski Telekom.

Korana Gvozdić, Mila Elegović, Renata Sopek and Iva Šulentić

The premiere of the first episode of 'Stiletto Vendetta' organized by MAXtv of Hrvatski Telekom and Pickbox attracted many celebrities, members of the marketing and media world, and in their beautiful outfits the event was graced by actress and singer Mila Elegović, presenter Korana Gvozdić, actress Lana Gojak, fitness expert and TV presenter Renata Sopek, actress Romina Vitasović and many others ...

A part of the event was NAJštikla pageant (best stiletto): the expert jury had a task to choose the most interesting stiletto of the evening. The title of NAJštikla was taken by the shoes of actress Lana Gojak and brought her a year of MAXtv free of charge, and magenta Adidas trainers to rest from high heels.

MAXtv users can enjoy the largest number of HDTV channels, which will increase in the coming months. They can also use many advanced features, so they can, for example, record and watch back missedTV content while simultaneously watching TV programs on all smart devices. In addition, they can manage and browse the TV program via their smartphones and simply switch the picture from the mobile device to the TV.

Pickbox TV, showing the new hit series 'Stiletto Vendetta', is an exclusive TV channel in the MAXtv Basic bundle. All content on the channel is in HD resolution, and there are no commercials in the shows and movies. In addition to the new Turkish hit series, the Pickbox TV channel also features many other world premieres of shows and movies. The content is tailored to all users who have a variety of genres at their disposal - from action, romance, drama, crime, to cartoons.

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 13:37:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD
03:38pHRVATSKI TELEKOM DD : New hit show “Stiletto Vendetta” on MAXtv from..
PU
10/11HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD : Smart parking for disabled persons in Split will raise the..
PU
09/26HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD : New Magenta 1 Business offer digitizes SMEs and improves b..
PU
09/24HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD : Sign up for the third HACK IT DAYZ - listen to interesting..
PU
09/21HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD : iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max in Hrvatski Telekom’s of..
PU
09/21HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD : continues to fight Alzheimer's disease with the help of mo..
PU
09/14HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD : More than 2000 children at "children's party" in the offic..
PU
09/13HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD : Concluded process of the sale of electric energy business
PU
09/13HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD : Generation Next donation program kicked off with the educa..
PU
09/12HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD : With comprehensive Wi-Fi solution by HT Group to a satisfi..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Hersha Hospitality Has All Of The Ingredients For Something Special 
2015Hot lodging REIT sector takes breather 
2015Hersha Hospitality beats by $0.01, beats on revenue 
2015HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST : Invest In These Excellent Capital Allocators To Capit.. 
2015Notable earnings after Wednesday's close 
Financials (HRK)
Sales 2018 7 726 M
EBIT 2018 1 220 M
Net income 2018 937 M
Finance 2018 3 234 M
Yield 2018 3,96%
P/E ratio 2018 13,21
P/E ratio 2019 13,27
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 12 373 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 170  HRK
Spread / Average Target 12%
Managers
NameTitle
Davor Tomakovic President-Management Board & CEO
Jonathan Talbot Chairman
Daniel Daub Chief Financial Officer
Boris Drilo Chief Technical & Information Officer
Ivica Mietic Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD1 929
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.65%220 356
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-8.92%85 190
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-5.37%77 297
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%43 200
ORANGE-5.35%42 258
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.