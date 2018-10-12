Hrvatski Telekom dd : New hit show “Stiletto Vendetta” on MAXtv from Monday

12.10.2018

The first episode of the new Turkish series premiered last night at Kaptol Boutique Cinema

The series, whose story spins around the crazy lives of four friends, will be available from October 15 only on the Pickbox TV channel

With the MAXtv service, Hrvatski Telekom gives its users the best choice of program content on the market

Richard John Brešković, Residential Marketing Director of Hrvatski Telekom and Lana Gojak - winer of NAJštikla title

The new glamorous hit series 'Stiletto Vendetta', which will soon be exclusively available on Hrvatski Telekom's MAXtv, premiered yesterday at Kaptol Boutique Cinema. Large audience had a chance to watch the first episode of the high-budget Turkish crime series, and judging by their reactions, series can expect a great success in the Croatian market as well. The 'Stiletto Vendetta' will be available on October 15, Monday through Thursday, only on the Pickbox TV channel.

It's an interesting and tense series that follows the story of once best high school friends - Merva, Pelin, Arzu and Oya. Friendship came to an end on a school trip, where girls tricked Oya and embarrassed her in front of the whole school.

Oya has vanished since then. Many years later, their paths join again - long-kept secrets, lies and deceits are revealed, new rivals emerge, and a mysterious murder causes the most intrigues. All users of MAXtv service will be able to find out how former friends became enemies and who is guilty of murder.

'Thanks to our long experience, today we can much more precisely define what our customers want. MAXtv's viewers have access to the largest number of high-quality channels and superior TV content tailored to them. As they prefer shows in addition to sports and movies, we believe that the new Stiletto Vendetta show will delight them, especially the female part of the audience', said Richard John Brešković, Residential Marketing Director of Hrvatski Telekom.

Korana Gvozdić, Mila Elegović, Renata Sopek and Iva Šulentić

The premiere of the first episode of 'Stiletto Vendetta' organized by MAXtv of Hrvatski Telekom and Pickbox attracted many celebrities, members of the marketing and media world, and in their beautiful outfits the event was graced by actress and singer Mila Elegović, presenter Korana Gvozdić, actress Lana Gojak, fitness expert and TV presenter Renata Sopek, actress Romina Vitasović and many others ...

A part of the event was NAJštikla pageant (best stiletto): the expert jury had a task to choose the most interesting stiletto of the evening. The title of NAJštikla was taken by the shoes of actress Lana Gojak and brought her a year of MAXtv free of charge, and magenta Adidas trainers to rest from high heels.

MAXtv users can enjoy the largest number of HDTV channels, which will increase in the coming months. They can also use many advanced features, so they can, for example, record and watch back missedTV content while simultaneously watching TV programs on all smart devices. In addition, they can manage and browse the TV program via their smartphones and simply switch the picture from the mobile device to the TV.

Pickbox TV, showing the new hit series 'Stiletto Vendetta', is an exclusive TV channel in the MAXtv Basic bundle. All content on the channel is in HD resolution, and there are no commercials in the shows and movies. In addition to the new Turkish hit series, the Pickbox TV channel also features many other world premieres of shows and movies. The content is tailored to all users who have a variety of genres at their disposal - from action, romance, drama, crime, to cartoons.