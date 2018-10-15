Hrvatski Telekom dd : Simpa is not a scrooge, so it offers GLANC options for sharing between friends and relatives

15.10.2018

Simpa offers monthly GLANC options ranging from 24 to 74 kn that give even more megabytes, minutes, and messages each month at best prices

BIG GLANC for HRK 74/month offers 5000 MB, 1000 minutes of talk and 1000 messages, and users have both WEEKLY GLANC and one-off EXTRAGLANC option

With GLANC TRANSFER and TRANSFER GLANC Simpa users can transfer their megabytes, minutes and messages to the next period or share them with another Simpa user

In Croatia, society and community are high on the list of priorities. Researches show that common identity is very important for all generations.

Identity and togetherness are reflected in lifestyle, in the specific sense of humor, the richness of dialects and cultures, but also in the way the whole nation feels collective pride through the successes of individuals such as athletes, musicians, scientists ...

Simpa's GLANC options support the collective spirit as they allow unlimited sharing with friends and relatives - because Simpa is not a scrooge and treats its users as royals. With TRANSFER GLANC users can share megabytes, minutes and messages with other SIMPA friends very easily. One needs to send 'GLANC' to 13636, select the unit (MBs, minutes, SMSs), select the amount, enter the number of the SIMPA user and the unit is sent to that number. Simpa's the only in the market with the option of sharing all units with relatives and friends, and users can also use GLANC TRANSFER, which allows automatic transfer of unused units to their own account into the next month. The requirement is that the user has enough on the Simpa account to reactivate the GLANC option used.

These are the fairest and most flexible options on the market, which offer their users the option of upgrading, transfer and maximizing the use of their units - because Simpa is not a scrooge!

Monthly GLANC options bring even more megabytes, minutes and messages ranging from 24, 34, 54, and 74 kunas and fit everyone's budgets and meet the actual needs of users. Users also have the option of WEEKLY GLANC which includes 2000 MB, 200 minutes, and 100 messages for 19 kunas. With a one-off EXTRAGLANC INTERNET option for 1000 MB, EXTRAGLANC MINUTES for 200 minutes and EXTRAGLANC MESSAGES for 200 messages from as low as 9 kunas the user can hold out until the end of the month if they used up all the units from the monthly options.

For all those who make a lot of calls, there is GLANC WITHOUT SET-UP option that lasts for 30 days and has no call set-up fee with GLANC options.

You can find more information on Simpa pages here and be a king!