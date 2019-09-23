Log in
HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD

HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD

(HT)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Hrvatski Telekom dd : brings new benefits in Unlimited tariff and marks International Deaf Awareness Week with emotional campaign

09/23/2019 | 08:12am EDT

23.9.2019

  • Hrvatski Telekom marks International Day of Sign Languages and International Deaf Awareness Week with even more benefits for users of Unlimited tariff and an emotional marketing campaign
  • For all users who choose to purchase the latest Samsung smartphones at Unlimited tariff in the Magenta 1 family, Hrvatski Telekom has prepared Samsung Galaxy A10 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 42 LTE devices for free

The unlimited internet provides endless opportunities to explore, communicate, share, and make new experiences. Access to the unlimited possibilities of technology is essential to make everyone feel secure and to keep up with the ever-changing world. It is for this reason that Hrvatski Telekom has shown how access to the latest technologies and unlimited communication has an impact on improving the quality of life of all members of the community with an emotional marketing campaign called 'Love has no limits, internet shouldn't have either'.

That is why Hrvatski Telekom has introduced new benefits for all those who love unlimited communication via the fastest Internet, on the best network. The unlimited tariff now brings unlimited possibilities to all household members within Magenta 1 - by including each new Unlimited tariff, the amount of each is reduced by ten kunas. Thus, one Unlimited in Magenta 1 will continue to be HRK 199, if there are two Unlimited tariffs in the household, each will be HRK 189, and for three same tariffs each user will allocate HRK 179. The Unlimited tariff will still include the benefit of using the Internet without data traffic restrictions, unlimited calls, and SMSs within the HT network, and 5000 minutes to other networks.

In addition to the excellent benefits of the tariff itself, Hrvatski Telekom has prepared an excellent range of smart devices for all users of the Unlimited tariff in the Magenta 1 family. With every contract extension on the Unlimited and the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S10 + mobile device, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 42 LTE comes as a gift. If these users decide to buy a Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10e device, they also get the Samsung Galaxy A10 for free.

With this combination of the latest benefits in Magenta 1, attractive smart devices at the best prices and the campaign 'Love has no limits, internet shouldn't have either' Hrvatski Telekom marked International Day of Sign Languages and International Deaf Awareness Week.

More information on media coverage available here.

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 12:11:05 UTC
Financials (HRK)
Sales 2019 7 844 M
EBIT 2019 1 343 M
Net income 2019 1 074 M
Finance 2019 2 942 M
Yield 2019 3,70%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,30x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 13 158 M
Chart HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD
Duration : Period :
Hrvatski Telekom dd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 175,00  HRK
Last Close Price 162,00  HRK
Spread / Highest target 8,02%
Spread / Average Target 8,02%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Davor Tomakovic President-Management Board & CEO
Jonathan Talbot Chairman
Daniel Daub Chief Financial Officer
Boris Drilo Chief Technical & Information Officer
Ivica Mietic Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD1 957
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS7.24%249 359
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP16.22%87 718
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.77%80 239
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 342
BCE INC.18.99%43 551
