Hrvatski Telekom dd : brings new benefits in Unlimited tariff and marks International Deaf Awareness Week with emotional campaign

23.9.2019

Hrvatski Telekom marks International Day of Sign Languages and International Deaf Awareness Week with even more benefits for users of Unlimited tariff and an emotional marketing campaign

For all users who choose to purchase the latest Samsung smartphones at Unlimited tariff in the Magenta 1 family, Hrvatski Telekom has prepared Samsung Galaxy A10 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 42 LTE devices for free

The unlimited internet provides endless opportunities to explore, communicate, share, and make new experiences. Access to the unlimited possibilities of technology is essential to make everyone feel secure and to keep up with the ever-changing world. It is for this reason that Hrvatski Telekom has shown how access to the latest technologies and unlimited communication has an impact on improving the quality of life of all members of the community with an emotional marketing campaign called 'Love has no limits, internet shouldn't have either'.

That is why Hrvatski Telekom has introduced new benefits for all those who love unlimited communication via the fastest Internet, on the best network. The unlimited tariff now brings unlimited possibilities to all household members within Magenta 1 - by including each new Unlimited tariff, the amount of each is reduced by ten kunas. Thus, one Unlimited in Magenta 1 will continue to be HRK 199, if there are two Unlimited tariffs in the household, each will be HRK 189, and for three same tariffs each user will allocate HRK 179. The Unlimited tariff will still include the benefit of using the Internet without data traffic restrictions, unlimited calls, and SMSs within the HT network, and 5000 minutes to other networks.

In addition to the excellent benefits of the tariff itself, Hrvatski Telekom has prepared an excellent range of smart devices for all users of the Unlimited tariff in the Magenta 1 family. With every contract extension on the Unlimited and the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S10 + mobile device, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 42 LTE comes as a gift. If these users decide to buy a Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10e device, they also get the Samsung Galaxy A10 for free.

With this combination of the latest benefits in Magenta 1, attractive smart devices at the best prices and the campaign 'Love has no limits, internet shouldn't have either' Hrvatski Telekom marked International Day of Sign Languages and International Deaf Awareness Week.

