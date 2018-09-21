Log in
HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD (HT)

HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD (HT)
Hrvatski Telekom dd : iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max in Hrvatski Telekom’s offer from today

09/21/2018 | 03:34pm CEST

21.9.2018

Hrvatski Telekom offers its customers the latest generation of iPhone devices from today. The new models, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, can now be purchased by pre-sale customers through web shop at www.hrvatskitelekom.hr, while the regular sale of both models starts on September 28 at all other sales outlets of Hrvatski Telekom.

New models of Apple iPhones, iPhone Xs and iPhones Xs Max, with a screen size of 5.8 'and 6.5' underneath the great design, hide new technology, with a 7-nanometer processor featuring up to 30 percent faster application launch. A great novelty is also support for Dual SIM, but exclusively through e-SIM technology, implemented by Hrvatski Telekom more than a year ago. Dual SIM functionality is an excellent solution for all those who have two (private/business) or are roaming outside Europe when they need a local operator service. Apple will provide this functionality through a software update that is expected by the end of the year, enabling all users with such needs to start using Dual SIM immediately. However, it is important to point out that Hrvatski Telekom is the only operator offering e-SIM service in Croatia exclusively with its Najbolje tarife, and Croatia is one of only 10 countries in the world where standardized e-SIM is available and works with new iPhone devices, after Apple has allowed software updates.

Details about the prices of new iPhone models in Najbolje tarife are available at the Hrvatski Telekom web site www.hrvatskitelekom.hr.

In addition, the start of selling another model of the new generation of Apple devices, the iPhone Xr, is expected on October 26.

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 13:33:03 UTC
