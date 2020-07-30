Log in
HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.    HSB   MT0000030107

HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.

(HSB)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange - 07/29
0.92 EUR   -1.08%
HSBC Bank Malta p l c : Malta and MUBE agree remote working policy

07/30/2020 | 10:51am EDT

News Release

30 July, 2020

HSBC Malta and MUBE agree remote working policy

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. and the Malta Union of Bank Employees (MUBE) have signed a remote working policy for the benefit of all stakeholders.

The HSBC remote working policy covers all aspects of remote working, including the provision of the necessary tools, security and privacy measures, and health and safety standards that are required for the wellbeing of employees who are working remotely. The agreement delivers an updated organisational work model that aligns with a dynamic labour market, changing customer needs and the needs of the wider community.

The new framework will introduce greater flexibility and agility while also improving efficiency and productivity, creating a more positive, sustainable and balanced work environment for employees.

The policy regulates the various aspects and terms related to remote working thus ensuring fair and equitable arrangements for all employees. HSBC will ensure that employees will continue to have access to training to help guide them on effective remote working, including how to plan, organise and collaborate with others, despite being physically away from the office.

Simon Vaughan Johnson HSBC Malta CEO, said, "This is a big step forward as the bank looks to improve ways of working for the benefit of both our employees and our customers. The remote working policy was formulated in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, wherein we enabled over 80% of colleagues to work from home within a matter of weeks after the outbreak. Home-working delivers many benefits in terms of well-being and also has a material positive impact on the environment and so we felt that it was important to implement a policy, with the support of MUBE, that tangibly improves ways of working for the benefit of both our employees and our customers in the long-term."

William Portelli, MUBE President, said, "With an official remote working framework now in place, that complements the efficient implementation of flexible arrangements and other measures already being applied in the work place, the agreement provides both the business and employees various options that the workforce in general can benefit from. Whilst the current arrangement will evolve over time, it clearly enhances the possibility of continued useful collaboration with management in seeking innovative ways of providing balance between work and social life, which is an essential part of the smart working concept."

This news release is issued by

Registered Office:

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

116 Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT1444

Web: www.hsbc.com.mt

L-R: Caroline Buhagiar Klass, Head of Human Resources, HSBC Malta

Simon Vaughan Johnson, CEO, HSBC Malta; William Portelli, President, MUBE

Amanda Camenzuli, MUBE delegate

Disclaimer

HSBC Bank Malta plc published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 14:50:03 UTC
