HSBC Bank USA, N.A. : and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate

HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and its affiliates announced that they raised their prime and reference rate to 5.25% from 5.00%, effective Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.

