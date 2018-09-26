HSBC Bank USA, N.A. : and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate

Log in
09/26/2018 | 11:50pm CEST

HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and its affiliates announced that they raised their prime and reference rate to 5.25% from 5.00%, effective Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.

Note to editors:

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets segments. It operates bank branches in: California; Connecticut; Delaware; Washington, D.C.; Florida; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is a Member of FDIC. Investment and brokerage services are provided through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., (Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC) and insurance products are provided through HSBC Insurance Agency (USA) Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
