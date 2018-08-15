Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/15 05:35:12 pm
705.5 GBp   -1.41%
06:11pHSBC : Block Listing (1-page PDF 11KB)
PU
04:38pBlackRock Among Investors Hit By Turkey Turmoil
DJ
03:30pRBS adds dividend appeal, some investors need convincing
RE
HSBC : Block Listing (1-page PDF 11KB)

08/15/2018 | 06:11pm CEST

15 August 2018

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

BLOCK LISTING

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 25,800,000 Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each for issue under the Employee SAYE Plan (25,000,000) and the HSBC International Employee Share Purchase Plan (800,000) to be admitted to the Official List and to trading upon issue.

The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.

The shares are expected to be admitted to The Official List and to trading on The London Stock Exchange on 17 August 2018.

For and on behalf of

HSBC Holdings plc

Ben J S Mathews

Group Company Secretary

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 16:10:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 989 M
EBIT 2018 21 076 M
Net income 2018 13 853 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,66%
P/E ratio 2018 13,20
P/E ratio 2019 12,14
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,31x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,13x
Capitalization 182 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,3 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Iain James Mackay Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS-6.69%182 076
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.21%382 771
BANK OF AMERICA5.66%304 442
WELLS FARGO-4.29%277 458
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.23%275 144
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.02%236 061
