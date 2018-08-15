HSBC : Block Listing (1-page PDF 11KB)

15 August 2018
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
BLOCK LISTING
Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 25,800,000 Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each for issue under the Employee SAYE Plan (25,000,000) and the HSBC International Employee Share Purchase Plan (800,000) to be admitted to the Official List and to trading upon issue.
The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.
The shares are expected to be admitted to The Official List and to trading on The London Stock Exchange on 17 August 2018.
For and on behalf of
HSBC Holdings plc
Ben J S Mathews
Group Company Secretary
HSBC Holdings plc
Registered Office and Group Head Office:
8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987
