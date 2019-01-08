Log in
HSBC : Block listing six monthly return - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

01/08/2019 | 07:34pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Lord Evans of Weardale , Irene Lee , Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

Date: 8 January 2019

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

HSBC Holdings plc

Name of scheme:

1.

Employee Share Option Scheme

2.

Executive Share Option Scheme

3.

Employee SAYE Plan

4.

Ongoing obligations to issue shares in connection

with the acquisition of HSBC Finance Corporation

(formerly Household International Inc.)

5.

HSBC Holdings Group Share Option Plan

6.

HSBC Share Plan

7.

HSBC Share Plan 2011

8.

HSBC International Employee Share Purchase Plan

Period of return:

From:Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

01.07.2018

To:

31.12.2018

  • 1. 122,418 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each

  • 2. 1,468,459 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each

  • 3. 4,681,031 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each

  • 4. 68,325,450 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each

  • 5. 19,458,570 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each

  • 6. 824,887 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each

  • 7. 42,200,634 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each

  • 8. 600,661 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each

  • 1. 0

  • 2. 0

  • 3. 25,000,000

  • 4. 0

  • 5. 0

  • 6. 0

  • 7. 0

  • 8. 800,000

  • 1. 0

  • 2. 0

  • 3. 21,303,991

4.

0

  • 5. 0

  • 6. 0

  • 7. 2,519,295

8.

752,340

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

  • 1. 122,418

  • 2. 1,468,459

  • 3. 8,377,040

  • 4. 68,325,450

  • 5. 19,458,570

  • 6. 824,887

  • 7. 39,681,339

  • 8. 648,321

Name of contact:

Larissa Wilson, Assistant Group Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

020 7991 0595

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 00:33:02 UTC
