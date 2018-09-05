HSBC : Commercial Banking Launches Initiative to Recognize ‘Women on the Rise in FinTech’

Program Celebrates Gender Diversity and Provides Honorees with Professional Development, Community and Access

HSBC Commercial Banking announced today the launch of its ‘Women on the Rise in FinTech’ initiative – a program aimed at celebrating and encouraging gender diversity by honoring the industry’s preeminent women and providing the resources and guidance to help accelerate their business, expand their ideas and enhance their technology.

“We’d like to congratulate each of the honorees for their accomplishments within FinTech and recognize them as part of our inaugural program,” said Martin Richards, US Head of Corporate Banking, HSBC. “This initiative is important because gender diversity is a key catalyst for innovation and impact. We’re hopeful that this program will encourage positive change so that more women are able to realize their potential within the industry.”

Based on criteria of being open, connected and dependable, judges from HSBC and its partners in the technology and venture capital community considered candidates who are drivers of strong results, advocate for other women in the industry, are collaborative and have a business model which is or strives to be international.

The program will be structured around three pillars:

Development and Education- Investing in opportunities that will include prominent speakers, quarterly events and training sessions relevant to honorees’ continued professional growth

Investing in opportunities that will include prominent speakers, quarterly events and training sessions relevant to honorees’ continued professional growth Community- Bringing together professionals both inside and outside the industry to enable effective networking and strategic partnerships

Bringing together professionals both inside and outside the industry to enable effective networking and strategic partnerships Access- Offering HSBC’s global experts, services and tools customized for honorees’ individual needs

The 2018 ‘Women on the Rise’ inaugural cohort includes:

Joanne Bradford, Chief Marketing Officer, SoFi

Chief Marketing Officer, SoFi Winnie Cheng, Chief Data Scientist, IO Tahoe, and Co-Founder, Flowcast

Chief Data Scientist, IO Tahoe, and Co-Founder, Flowcast Ashley Fieglein Johnson, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Wealthfront

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Wealthfront Sima Gandhi, Head of Business Development and Strategy, Plaid

Head of Business Development and Strategy, Plaid Nancy Hilker, Chief Financial Officer, Addepar

Chief Financial Officer, Addepar Huey Lin, Chief Operating Officer, Affirm

Chief Operating Officer, Affirm Monica Long, Head of Marketing, Ripple

Head of Marketing, Ripple Marilyn Miller, Chief People Officer, Anaplan

Chief People Officer, Anaplan Kathryn Petralia, Co-Founder and President, Kabbage

Co-Founder and President, Kabbage Shivani Siroya, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Tala

Notes to editors:

HSBC Commercial Banking

For over 150 years we have been where the growth is, connecting customers to opportunities. Today, HSBC Commercial Banking serves more than two million businesses across the world, ranging from small enterprises focused primarily on their home markets through to corporates operating across borders. Whether it is working capital, term loans, trade finance or payments and cash management solutions, we provide the tools and expertise that businesses need to thrive. As the cornerstone of the HSBC Group, we give businesses access to a geographic network covering more than 90% of global trade and capital flows. For more information visit: http://www.hsbc.com/about-hsbc/structure-and-network/commercial-banking

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets segments. It operates bank branches in: California; Connecticut; Delaware; Washington, D.C.; Florida; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is a Member of FDIC. Investment and brokerage services are provided through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., (Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC) and insurance products are provided through HSBC Insurance Agency (USA) Inc.

The HSBC Group

HSBC Holdings plc, HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide from around 3,800 offices in 66 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,607bn at 30 June 2018, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005799/en/