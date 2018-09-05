Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS (HSBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/05 05:30:00 pm
669.35 GBp   -1.17%
07:04pHSBC : Commercial Banking Launches Initiative to Recognize ‘Wo..
BU
10:32aHSBC : Triple win for investment
PU
09/03HSBC : Readying Launch for Digital-Only Business Bank -Sunday Telegr..
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

HSBC : Commercial Banking Launches Initiative to Recognize ‘Women on the Rise in FinTech’

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 07:04pm CEST

Program Celebrates Gender Diversity and Provides Honorees with Professional Development, Community and Access

HSBC Commercial Banking announced today the launch of its ‘Women on the Rise in FinTech’ initiative – a program aimed at celebrating and encouraging gender diversity by honoring the industry’s preeminent women and providing the resources and guidance to help accelerate their business, expand their ideas and enhance their technology.

“We’d like to congratulate each of the honorees for their accomplishments within FinTech and recognize them as part of our inaugural program,” said Martin Richards, US Head of Corporate Banking, HSBC. “This initiative is important because gender diversity is a key catalyst for innovation and impact. We’re hopeful that this program will encourage positive change so that more women are able to realize their potential within the industry.”

Based on criteria of being open, connected and dependable, judges from HSBC and its partners in the technology and venture capital community considered candidates who are drivers of strong results, advocate for other women in the industry, are collaborative and have a business model which is or strives to be international.

The program will be structured around three pillars:

  • Development and Education- Investing in opportunities that will include prominent speakers, quarterly events and training sessions relevant to honorees’ continued professional growth
  • Community- Bringing together professionals both inside and outside the industry to enable effective networking and strategic partnerships
  • Access- Offering HSBC’s global experts, services and tools customized for honorees’ individual needs

The 2018 ‘Women on the Rise’ inaugural cohort includes:

  • Joanne Bradford, Chief Marketing Officer, SoFi
  • Winnie Cheng, Chief Data Scientist, IO Tahoe, and Co-Founder, Flowcast
  • Ashley Fieglein Johnson, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Wealthfront
  • Sima Gandhi, Head of Business Development and Strategy, Plaid
  • Nancy Hilker, Chief Financial Officer, Addepar
  • Huey Lin, Chief Operating Officer, Affirm
  • Monica Long, Head of Marketing, Ripple
  • Marilyn Miller, Chief People Officer, Anaplan
  • Kathryn Petralia, Co-Founder and President, Kabbage
  • Shivani Siroya, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Tala

Notes to editors:

HSBC Commercial Banking

For over 150 years we have been where the growth is, connecting customers to opportunities. Today, HSBC Commercial Banking serves more than two million businesses across the world, ranging from small enterprises focused primarily on their home markets through to corporates operating across borders. Whether it is working capital, term loans, trade finance or payments and cash management solutions, we provide the tools and expertise that businesses need to thrive. As the cornerstone of the HSBC Group, we give businesses access to a geographic network covering more than 90% of global trade and capital flows. For more information visit: http://www.hsbc.com/about-hsbc/structure-and-network/commercial-banking

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets segments. It operates bank branches in: California; Connecticut; Delaware; Washington, D.C.; Florida; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is a Member of FDIC. Investment and brokerage services are provided through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., (Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC) and insurance products are provided through HSBC Insurance Agency (USA) Inc.

The HSBC Group

HSBC Holdings plc, HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide from around 3,800 offices in 66 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,607bn at 30 June 2018, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS
07:04pHSBC : Commercial Banking Launches Initiative to Recognize ‘Women on the R..
BU
01:35pHSBC : A different ball game this time around with HSBC Premier in September
AQ
12:02pHSBC : UAE's Brooge Petroleum mulls London listing before year end
AQ
10:50aHSBC : Corporate retreat in expansion move with bank loan
AQ
10:32aHSBC : Triple win for investment
PU
06:21aHSI opens down 184 pts at 27,789; H-share -55 pts at 10,834
AQ
09/04MOVING FORWARD : Taqaddam in Oman
AQ
09/04HSBC : £110m university campus opens doors to students
AQ
09/04HSI opens down 93 pts at 27,619; H-share -43 pts at 10,769
AQ
09/03HSBC : aims to open more digital branches in UAE
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Blockchain Adoption Ramping Up In Asia 
08/29BIG BANKS WIN DISMISSAL OF BOND-RIGG : Reuters 
08/26Is HSBC's High-Dividend Yield An Opportunity? 
08/12The Turkish Hamam Is Getting Too Hot For European Banks. Avoid The Bazaar! 
08/06HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) CEO John Flint on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 923 M
EBIT 2018 21 044 M
Net income 2018 13 951 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,94%
P/E ratio 2018 12,53
P/E ratio 2019 11,55
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,16x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,98x
Capitalization 174 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,2 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Iain James Mackay Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS-11.68%173 523
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.68%387 006
BANK OF AMERICA4.78%311 034
WELLS FARGO-3.08%283 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%278 347
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%237 750
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.