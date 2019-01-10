HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 10 January 2019 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.
HSBC Holdings plc
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
10 January 2019
Notification of Transactions by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")
and a Person Closely Associated with a PDMR
John Flint reported to HSBC Holdings plc that he had been advised by his investment manager on 8
January 2019 that 5,439 HSBC Holdings plc ordinary shares of US$0.50 (the "Holding") acquired during 2018 within a discretionary portfolio structure in which he has an investment jointly with his spouse and closely associated person, Lilian Flint, should be categorised as a beneficial holding in his and Mrs Flint's name. The transactions within the Holding were executed on an entirely discretionary basis by the investment manager and are set out below.
|
Date
|
Number of shares purchased
|
Price
|
6 June 2018
|
4,836
|
£7.2810
|
30 August 2018
|
603
|
£6.8220
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
Name of natural person
|
John Flint
|
2 - Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Group Chief Executive
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table
|
Date of Transaction
|
Financial Instrument
|
Identification Code
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
2018-06-06
|
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
|
GB0005405286
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
GBP - British Pound
|
Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
£7.28
|
4,836
|
£35,210.92
|
Aggregated
|
£7.281
|
4,836
|
£35,210.92
|
Date of
|
Financial
|
Transaction
|
Instrument
|
2018-08-30
|
Ordinary
|
shares of
|
US$0.50 each
|
|
|
Identification
|
Place of
|
Currency
|
Code
|
Transaction
|
GB0005405286
|
London Stock
|
GBP - British
|
Exchange, Main
|
Pound
|
Market (XLON)
|
Nature of Transaction:
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
Acquisition
|
£6.82
|
603
|
£4,113.67
|
£4,113.67
Aggregated £6.822
