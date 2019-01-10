Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS (HSBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 10 January 2019 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 07:54pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Lord Evans of Weardale , Irene Lee , Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

10 January 2019

Notification of Transactions by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

and a Person Closely Associated with a PDMR

John Flint reported to HSBC Holdings plc that he had been advised by his investment manager on 8

January 2019 that 5,439 HSBC Holdings plc ordinary shares of US$0.50 (the "Holding") acquired during 2018 within a discretionary portfolio structure in which he has an investment jointly with his spouse and closely associated person, Lilian Flint, should be categorised as a beneficial holding in his and Mrs Flint's name. The transactions within the Holding were executed on an entirely discretionary basis by the investment manager and are set out below.

Date

Number of shares purchased

Price

6 June 2018

4,836

£7.2810

30 August 2018

603

£6.8220

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

John Flint

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Group Chief Executive

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

2018-06-06

Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each

GB0005405286

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP - British Pound

Nature of Transaction:

Acquisition

Price

Volume

Total

£7.28

4,836

£35,210.92

Aggregated

£7.281

4,836

£35,210.92

Date of

Financial

Transaction

Instrument

2018-08-30

Ordinary

shares of

US$0.50 each

Identification

Place of

Currency

Code

Transaction

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

Exchange, Main

Pound

Market (XLON)

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

£6.82

603

£4,113.67

£4,113.67

Aggregated £6.822

603

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:Lee Davis Shareholder Services +44 20 7991 3048

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 00:53:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS
07:54pHSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 10 January 2019 - Announcement made to the H..
PU
07:11pBritish banks' new disputes service too limited, lawmakers say
RE
01:34pHSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 10 January 2019
PU
11:18aHSBC : criticised as UK gender pay gap widens
RE
11:16aHSBC to pay $30 million to settle bond rigging lawsuit in U.S.
RE
06:34aHSBC : Black & Veatch Earns Honors in Hong Kong Industry Award
AQ
05:30aHSBC : opens new $250m headquarters in Dubai
AQ
05:25aHSBC : Be mindful of 2019 polls' 'economic implications' HSBC
AQ
04:00aHSBC : opens new $250m HQ in Downtown Dubai
AQ
01:13aHSBC : Debate
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 812 M
EBIT 2018 20 815 M
Net income 2018 13 740 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,26%
P/E ratio 2018 11,86
P/E ratio 2019 10,91
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,00x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,85x
Capitalization 165 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 9,38 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS-0.12%164 621
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.85%333 871
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.57%272 365
BANK OF AMERICA3.53%252 814
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.63%227 345
WELLS FARGO3.73%225 006
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.