HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 10 January 2019 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

10 January 2019

Notification of Transactions by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

and a Person Closely Associated with a PDMR

John Flint reported to HSBC Holdings plc that he had been advised by his investment manager on 8

January 2019 that 5,439 HSBC Holdings plc ordinary shares of US$0.50 (the "Holding") acquired during 2018 within a discretionary portfolio structure in which he has an investment jointly with his spouse and closely associated person, Lilian Flint, should be categorised as a beneficial holding in his and Mrs Flint's name. The transactions within the Holding were executed on an entirely discretionary basis by the investment manager and are set out below.

Date Number of shares purchased Price 6 June 2018 4,836 £7.2810 30 August 2018 603 £6.8220

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person John Flint 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Group Chief Executive Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2018-06-06 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Acquisition Price Volume Total £7.28 4,836 £35,210.92 Aggregated £7.281 4,836 £35,210.92

Date of Financial Transaction Instrument 2018-08-30 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each Identification Place of Currency Code Transaction GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British Exchange, Main Pound Market (XLON) Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition £6.82 603 £4,113.67 £4,113.67 Aggregated £6.822

603

