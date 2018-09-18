HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 17 September 2018 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange (3-page PDF 206KB)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.
HSBC Holdings plc
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Lord Evans of Weardale† , Irene Lee† , Iain Mackay, Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .
* Non-executive Group Chairman † Independent non-executive Director
Hong Kong Stock Code: 5
HSBC Holdings plc
Registered Office and Group Head Office:
8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
17 September 2018
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
The following disposals of ordinary shares of US$0.50 (the "Shares") took place on 14 September 2018.
Directors
|
Name
|
Shares disposed
|
Price
|
Iain Mackay
|
24,021
|
£6.5691
PDMRs
|
Name
|
Shares disposed
|
Price
|
Antonio Simoes
|
29,176
|
£6.5727
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person
Iain Mackay
2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status
Group Finance Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table
|
Date of Transaction
|
Financial Instrument
|
Identification Code
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
2018-09-14
|
Ordinary shares of
|
GB0005405286
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
GBP - British Pound
|
Nature of Transaction:
|
Disposal
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
£6.57
|
24,021
|
£157,796.35
|
Aggregated
|
£6.569
|
24,021
|
£157,796.35
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person
Antonio Simoes
2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status
Chief Executive, HSBC Bank plc
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table
|
Date of Transaction
|
Financial Instrument
|
Identification Code
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
2018-09-14
|
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
|
GB0005405286
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
GBP - British Pound
|
Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
£6.57
|
29,176
|
£191,765.10
|
Aggregated
|
£6.573
|
29,176
|
£191,765.10
For any queries related to this notification, please contact:
Larissa Wilson
Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595