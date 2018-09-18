Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS (HSBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 17 September 2018 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange (3-page PDF 206KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 03:08am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Lord Evans of Weardale , Irene Lee , Iain Mackay, Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

17 September 2018

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The following disposals of ordinary shares of US$0.50 (the "Shares") took place on 14 September 2018.

Directors

Name

Shares disposed

Price

Iain Mackay

24,021

£6.5691

PDMRs

Name

Shares disposed

Price

Antonio Simoes

29,176

£6.5727

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person

Iain Mackay

2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status

Group Finance Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

2018-09-14

Ordinary shares of

GB0005405286

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP - British Pound

Nature of Transaction:

Disposal

Price

Volume

Total

£6.57

24,021

£157,796.35

Aggregated

£6.569

24,021

£157,796.35

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person

Antonio Simoes

2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status

Chief Executive, HSBC Bank plc

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

2018-09-14

Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each

GB0005405286

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP - British Pound

Nature of Transaction:

Disposal

Price

Volume

Total

£6.57

29,176

£191,765.10

Aggregated

£6.573

29,176

£191,765.10

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

Larissa Wilson

Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 01:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS
03:08aHSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 17 September 2018 - Announcement made to the..
PU
09/17HSBC : unhappy with President Buhari – Lauretta Onochie
AQ
09/17HSBC : to launch real-time fund transfers services
AQ
09/17HSBC : envious of Buhari’s govt tilt to China – Shehu Sani
AQ
09/17HSBC : Appoints U.K., European CEO Antonio Simoes as Head of Private Banking
DJ
09/17HSBC : Second interim dividend for 2018 - Announcement made to the HK stock exch..
PU
09/17HSBC : Second interim dividend for 2018 (1-page PDF 15KB)
PU
09/17HSBC : appoints Antonio Simoes as new global private bank head
RE
09/17HSBC : announces retirement of Peter Boyles to be succeeded by António
PU
09/17PRESIDENCY TO HSBC : 'We want our stolen assets back, not doomsday prophecy on 2..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Blockchain Adoption Ramping Up In Asia 
08/29BIG BANKS WIN DISMISSAL OF BOND-RIGG : Reuters 
08/26Is HSBC's High-Dividend Yield An Opportunity? 
08/12The Turkish Hamam Is Getting Too Hot For European Banks. Avoid The Bazaar! 
08/06HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) CEO John Flint on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 923 M
EBIT 2018 21 044 M
Net income 2018 13 951 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,01%
P/E ratio 2018 12,38
P/E ratio 2019 11,43
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,94x
Capitalization 171 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,2 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Iain James Mackay Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS-14.54%171 761
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.13%381 460
BANK OF AMERICA2.88%303 343
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.39%271 315
WELLS FARGO-9.79%263 587
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.41%226 069
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.