HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 17 September 2018 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange (3-page PDF 206KB)

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

17 September 2018

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The following disposals of ordinary shares of US$0.50 (the "Shares") took place on 14 September 2018.

Directors

Name Shares disposed Price Iain Mackay 24,021 £6.5691

PDMRs

Name Shares disposed Price Antonio Simoes 29,176 £6.5727

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person

Iain Mackay

2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status

Group Finance Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2018-09-14 Ordinary shares of GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound

Nature of Transaction: Disposal

Price Volume Total £6.57 24,021 £157,796.35 Aggregated £6.569 24,021 £157,796.35

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person

Antonio Simoes

2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status

Chief Executive, HSBC Bank plc

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2018-09-14 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Disposal Price Volume Total £6.57 29,176 £191,765.10 Aggregated £6.573 29,176 £191,765.10

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

Larissa Wilson

Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595