HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 21 August 2018 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange (4-page PDF 216KB)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.
HSBC Holdings plc
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.
The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Lord Evans of Weardale† , Irene Lee† , Iain Mackay, Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .
* Non-executive Group Chairman † Independent non-executive Director
Hong Kong Stock Code: 5
HSBC Holdings plc
Registered Office and Group Head Office:
8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
21 August 2018
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
On 20 August 2018, awards (the "Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") were granted under the HSBC fixed pay allowance arrangements. Awards comprise part of the relevant employees' fixed remuneration for 2018. The Awards were made in London and are based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 17 August 2018 of £6.9690.
The Awards vest in full on the date of grant. Individual tax liabilities in respect of the vesting of the Awards were satisfied in cash. The number of Shares received by the Directors named below is therefore net of tax.
The Awards will be released in five equal annual instalments starting from March 2019.
Directors
|
Name
|
Number of Shares vested
|
John Flint
|
32,321
|
Iain Mackay
|
18,061
|
Marc Moses
|
18,061
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
Name of natural person
|
John Flint
|
2 - Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Group Chief Executive
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|
Date of Transaction
|
Financial Instrument
|
Identification Code
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
2018-08-20
|
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
|
GB0005405286
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
GBP - British Pound
|
Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
£6.97
|
32,321
|
£225,245.05
|
Aggregated
|
£6.969
|
32,321
|
£225,245.05
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person
Iain Mackay
2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status
Group Finance Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table
|
Date of Transaction
|
Financial Instrument
|
Identification Code
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
2018-08-20
|
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
|
GB0005405286
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
GBP - British Pound
|
Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
£6.97
|
18,061
|
£125,867.11
|
Aggregated
|
£6.969
|
18,061
|
£125,867.11
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person
Marc Moses
2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status
Group Chief Risk Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table
|
Date of Transaction
|
Financial Instrument
|
Identification Code
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
2018-08-20
|
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
|
GB0005405286
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
GBP - British Pound
|
Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
£6.97
|
18,061
|
£125,867.11
|
Aggregated
|
£6.969
|
18,061
|
£125,867.11
For any queries related to this notification, please contact:
Larissa Wilson
Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595