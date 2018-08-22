HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 21 August 2018 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange (4-page PDF 216KB)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Lord Evans of Weardale† , Irene Lee† , Iain Mackay, Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .

* Non-executive Group Chairman † Independent non-executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

21 August 2018

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

On 20 August 2018, awards (the "Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") were granted under the HSBC fixed pay allowance arrangements. Awards comprise part of the relevant employees' fixed remuneration for 2018. The Awards were made in London and are based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 17 August 2018 of £6.9690.

The Awards vest in full on the date of grant. Individual tax liabilities in respect of the vesting of the Awards were satisfied in cash. The number of Shares received by the Directors named below is therefore net of tax.

The Awards will be released in five equal annual instalments starting from March 2019.

Directors

Name Number of Shares vested John Flint 32,321 Iain Mackay 18,061 Marc Moses 18,061

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person John Flint 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Group Chief Executive Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2018-08-20 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Acquisition Price Volume Total £6.97 32,321 £225,245.05 Aggregated £6.969 32,321 £225,245.05

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person

Iain Mackay

2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status

Group Finance Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2018-08-20 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Acquisition Price Volume Total £6.97 18,061 £125,867.11 Aggregated £6.969 18,061 £125,867.11

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person

Marc Moses

2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status

Group Chief Risk Officer

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2018-08-20 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Acquisition Price Volume Total £6.97 18,061 £125,867.11 Aggregated £6.969 18,061 £125,867.11

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

Larissa Wilson

Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595