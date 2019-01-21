Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS (HSBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 21 January 2019 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 11:14pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Lord Evans of Weardale , Irene Lee , Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

21 January 2019

Notification of a Transaction by a person closely associated with a Person Discharging

Managerial Responsibilities

On 20 January 2019, Laura Cha reported to HSBC Holdings plc that she had been advised by Victor Cha, a person closely associated with Laura Cha, that on 23 August 2018 he had sold 8,000 ordinary shares of US$0.50 at HKD69.7500 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Victor Cha

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Person closely associated with Laura Cha, Non-

executive Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

2018-08-23

Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each

GB0005405286

Hong Kong Stock Exchange

HKD - Hong Kong Dollar

Nature of Transaction:

Disposal

Price

Volume

Total

HKD69.75

8,000

HKD558,000

Aggregated

HKD69.75

8,000

HKD558,000

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

Larissa Wilson

Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 04:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS
01/21HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 21 January 2019 - Announcement made to the H..
PU
01/21JP Morgan Chase, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, SC fined for forex rigging
AQ
01/21China readies first perpetual bond issue by bank, but demand could be weak
RE
01/21HSI opens up 43 pts at 27,134; H-share up 5 pts at 10,642
AQ
01/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE jumps on Sino-U.S. trade hopes, ending chaotic week..
RE
01/18HSBC : Goldman lowers HSBC Holdings to HK$81
AQ
01/18DFCC BANK : Arjun Fernando joins NTB Board
AQ
01/18HSI opens up 237 pts at 26,993; H-share up 89 pts at 10,601
AQ
01/17Malaysia picks lead arrangers for 200 billion yen samurai bond
RE
01/17HSBC : Philippine economy likely to grow by slower 6% in 2019 HSBC
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 766 M
EBIT 2018 20 741 M
Net income 2018 13 675 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,17%
P/E ratio 2018 12,07
P/E ratio 2019 11,24
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,92x
Capitalization 168 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 9,28 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS0.48%169 560
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%347 805
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%287 556
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.89%278 169
WELLS FARGO8.53%235 409
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.24%227 522
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.