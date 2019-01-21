HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 21 January 2019 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Lord Evans of Weardale† , Irene Lee† , Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .

* Non-executive Group Chairman † Independent non-executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

21 January 2019

Notification of a Transaction by a person closely associated with a Person Discharging

Managerial Responsibilities

On 20 January 2019, Laura Cha reported to HSBC Holdings plc that she had been advised by Victor Cha, a person closely associated with Laura Cha, that on 23 August 2018 he had sold 8,000 ordinary shares of US$0.50 at HKD69.7500 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Victor Cha 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Person closely associated with Laura Cha, Non- executive Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2018-08-23 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 Hong Kong Stock Exchange HKD - Hong Kong Dollar Nature of Transaction: Disposal Price Volume Total HKD69.75 8,000 HKD558,000 Aggregated HKD69.75 8,000 HKD558,000

