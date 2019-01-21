HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 21 January 2019 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.
HSBC Holdings plc
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.
The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Lord Evans of Weardale† , Irene Lee† , Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .
* Non-executive Group Chairman † Independent non-executive Director
Hong Kong Stock Code: 5
HSBC Holdings plc
Registered Office and Group Head Office:
8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
21 January 2019
Notification of a Transaction by a person closely associated with a Person Discharging
Managerial Responsibilities
On 20 January 2019, Laura Cha reported to HSBC Holdings plc that she had been advised by Victor Cha, a person closely associated with Laura Cha, that on 23 August 2018 he had sold 8,000 ordinary shares of US$0.50 at HKD69.7500 per share.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
Name of natural person
|
Victor Cha
|
2 - Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Person closely associated with Laura Cha, Non-
|
executive Director
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|
Date of Transaction
|
Financial Instrument
|
Identification Code
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
2018-08-23
|
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
|
GB0005405286
|
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
|
HKD - Hong Kong Dollar
|
Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
HKD69.75
|
8,000
|
HKD558,000
|
Aggregated
|
HKD69.75
|
8,000
|
HKD558,000
