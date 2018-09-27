HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 26 September 2018 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange (2-page PDF 91KB)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Lord Evans of Weardale† , Irene Lee† , Iain Mackay, Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .

* Non-executive Group Chairman † Independent non-executive Director

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

26 September 2018

Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

On 25 September 2018, Peter Boyles sold 100,000 ordinary shares of US$0.50 (the "Shares"). The Shares were sold in London at £6.7291.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person

Peter Boyles

2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status

Chief Executive, Global Private Banking

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

HSBC Holdings plc

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2018-09-25 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Disposal Price Volume Total £6.73 100,000 £672,910 Aggregated £6.729 100,000 £672,910

