HSBC : Fixed Income Interim Results - Transcript (10-page PDF 557KB)

Transcript

Fixed Income Interim Results

Conference Call with Analysts and Investors hosted by Iain Mackay, Group Finance Director

6 August 2018, 2.00pm BSTCorporate participants:

Iain Mackay, Group Finance DirectorIain MacKinnon, Group Treasurer

Iain Mackay, Group Finance Director

Good afternoon from London. Good evening to those in Hong Kong, and good morning to everyone in North America. Welcome to our 2018 interim results call for the fixed income community. With me today are a number of colleagues from our Treasury and IR team, including Ian MacKinnon, our Group Treasurer . I expect most of you have already had the chance to listen to this morning's call, where we ran through the results in detail. I'll run over the key points briefly and then open up the call to questions and answers .

In June we set out eight strategic priorities that will enable us to grow our profits on a consistent basis and create value for shareholders. In particular, we aim to deliver a return on tangible equity of more than 11% by the end of 2020. To do this, we intend to deliver growth from areas of strength, to turn around low performing businesses, to invest in revenue growth and the future of the business, and to simplify the organisation and invest in future skills. Central to this is our ability to use the revenue capacity of the Group to invest in growth and competitiveness within a constraint of full-year positive jaws.

For the first half of the year, reported profit before tax was up 5% compared with the same period last year and adjustedprofitbeforetaxwasdown2%duetoincreasedinvestmentinthebusiness. Forthesecondquarter, reportedprofitbeforetaxwasup13%andadjustedprofitswerebroadlyinlinewithlastyear'ssecondquarter. This performance was in line with our expectations. Our global businesses delivered an increase in adjusted revenue of 7% in the second quarter. This was offset by the corporate centre, which was down against a strong second quarter in 2017. In line with the guidance we issued in May, our second-quarter adjusted costs rose by 7% and were stable compared with the first quarter . We grew lending by a further 3% compared with the first quarter and 5% from the start of the year. Our common equity tier 1 ratio remains strong at 14.2%. This includestheimpactofforeigncurrencymovementsandthefullamountofthe$2billionsharebuybackthatwe announced in May.

Liquidity and funding remain strong, with $540 billion of high-quality liquid assets on hand. Our liquidity coverage ratio stands at 158%, while loans and advances are equal to just 72% of our $1.4 trillion deposit base . We are well on track to meet our end-point MREL requirements ahead of time. This year to date, we have issued over $10 billion of MREL-eligible senior debt, bringing the total outstanding to $53 billion. We reiterate this year's $12 billion to $17 billion issuance plan for MREL-eligible senior debt, likely landing at the top end of this range. Additionally, we may look to pre-fund part of our 2019 issuance if we judge market conditions to be accommodative.

Alongside MREL, we've issued over $4 billion of AT1 in the first half. Our year-to-date issuance brings us near to our $5 billion to $7 billion issuance target for 2018. We continue to expect our AT1 issuance to land around the middle of this range, albeit subject to market conditions. With our $2 billion equity buyback ongoing, we've been precluded from issuing AT1 since early May. As of Friday's close, the programme was 89% complete. Looking out to next year and beyond, we anticipate our AT1 issuance levels will fall towards simply meeting refinancing needs and funding RWA growth. In tier 2, we have no plans to issue this year given our healthy excess in this area. Our operating subsidiaries will continue to issue a small amount of senior unsecured debt to fund growth.

To conclude, HSBC has a strong credit story. Our global businesses have now delivered eight successive quarters of year-on-year revenue growth and carry momentum into the second half of this year. On this basis, we remain confident of achieving positive jaws for the full year. Our main focus is on delivering a return on tangible equity greater than 11% by 2020. We are a well-funded business with strong capital generation and a diversified balance sheet, and we are investing to grow revenue further and strengthen our competit ive position. We remain cautiously optimistic about economic conditions for the remainder of 2018 . We will now take questions, and the operator will explain the procedure and introduce the first question.

Robert Smalley, UBS

Good morning from New York. Thanks for doing this call in US hours - greatly appreciated. Greatly appreciate the deck as well. Three real areas of interest, if I could. First, on the net interest margin, I know you were asked this earlier on the call - I really wasn't sure about the answer, though. Could you talk about your European NIM and why it's at the level it's at? What do you think the kind of go-forward level is, given ring-fencing the Bank, liquidity needs, etc? That's the first one. The second is, in terms of issuance, could you talkabout currency distribution? I know in the past you've wanted to reflect your asset composition. Third, I want to ask you about US acquisitions.

Iain Mackay

Okay, thanks, Robert.

Robert SmalleyThank you.

Iain Mackay

Net interest margin… So the Group overall - the themes are consistent with previous quarters. We continue to see progress in net interest income informed by policy movements, particularly within US dollars and currencies directly linked to the US dollar. That most notably informs progress in terms of net interest margin in Asia-Pacific, where we have a very strong funding surplus, and the propensity to invest that and deploy that funding surplus to generate net interest income, in addition to which we are beginning to see in Asia a stabilisation of some of the asset pricing pressures we've experienced over recent past quarters. So the performance in Asia in this regard remains the key theme in terms of net interest income and net interest margin development for the Group.

In the first half of 2018, and specifically the second quarter, we focused on ensuring we met certain regulatory ratios that were developed for HSBC in approaching ring -fencing, and specifically the liquidity coverage ratio, our net stable funding ratio, for the non ring-fenced banks, so the derivative of the ringfenced bank. So, just to clarify, our UK bank, which was HSBC Bank plc, to meet the requirements of the Banking Reform Act of 2013, was required to ring-fence certain activities. Those activities to be ringfenced, broadly speaking, were Retail Bank and Wealth Management, a substantial portion of the Commercial Banking business and the Private Banking business. That which sits outside the ring-fenced bank is, broadly speaking, Global Banking and Markets and certain other activities which are prohibited by lawfrom being included inside the ring-fenced bank.

The ring-fenced bank started trading on 1 July of this year under the name of HSBC Bank UK plc. The non ring-fenced bank is HBEU or HSBC Bank plc, as it is known and has been known in the market for quite some time. The funding of the combined HSBC Bank plc pre ring-fencing was made up of a broad diversification of customer deposits within Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets wholesale funding. And, on ring-fencing, the vast majority, as you could reasonably imagine, of deposits within the Retail Banking and Wealth Management, and Commercial Banking and Private Banking businesses went to the ring-fenced bank.

The liquidity and funding value, from a regulatory perspective, of the deposits and funding that remained within the non ring-fenced bank, so HSBC Bank plc, fell slightly short of where the regulatory requirements were set for that organisation to be effective 1 July 2018. And in the first half - and specifically within the second quarter - we took actions to raise appropriate f unding from diversified sources, including deposits, CDs and other forms of wholesale funding to ensure we met and exceeded the LCR ratio requirement and the NSFR requirement at 1 July. We've done that, and we will spend the second half of 2018 and beyond fine-tuning the balance sheet as the activities within the non ring-fenced bank continue. Raising that funding and liquidity requirement increased our cost of funds specifically within that legal entity during the first quarter, and that was the most significant headwind in terms of informing what otherwise would have been fairly steady progress in terms of net interest margin for the Group as a whole. So that's a little bit of amplification around what specifically we disclosed on page 13 within the equity investor deck that we published this morning.

In terms… I'll go to your last question next, because it's a fairly easy one. US acquisitions - it is unlikely that there'll be any significant US acquisitions in the foreseeable future. We certainly won't discount the opportunity to consider digestible bolt-on acquisitions, possibly focused within the Wealth Management space more generally, but there is nothing specific at this point that we could refer to - and therefore it is very much a focus on building the business in the US organically. The team in the US has clearly made a lot of progress in terms of meeting the regulatory requirements of various regulators in the United States. And in terms of growing revenues, managing costs and improving capital efficiency, the business has made very significant progressover the last couple of years. There is clearly more to do until the US achieves a level of return against equity invested in that business which would be appropriate and acceptable to HSBC as a whole, but significant progress continues to be realised. But significant acquisitions at this point in time are not a significant part of the focus.

In terms of -

Robert SmalleyHello.

Iain Mackay

Yes, sorry, go ahead.

Robert Smalley

Sorry about that. So in the press in the past Synchrony Financial had been mentioned as a possible target. Basically, that's - what you're saying is that's a little too big and a little bit over the horizon if at all at this point.

Iain Mackay

Yeah, there was never substance to that whatsoever. We're still somewhat mystified as to where that media coverage came from, but that was never on the cards.

Robert Smalley

Me too, so thanks.

Iain Mackay

No pun intended. With respect to issuance… Sorry, refresh me on the question on issuance.

Robert Smalley

Just in terms of currency -

Iain Mackay

And buybacks, yeah. Yeah, sorry. So, look, our intentions remain consistent. Our intentions for the future remain consistent with our actions in the past in terms of broadly trying to match the currency of issuance in the market with the competition of the balance sheet and the funding required on the balance sheet . So we will - we have further diversified and we'll continue to focus on diversifying issuance to align to the composition of the asset side of our balance sheet, so although we continue to issue the majority of our paper in dollars, that is informed by the fact that we have a very significant US dollar business in various locations around the world, and even where instruments are issued out of the holding company in dollars, that tends to be downstreamed to our operating subsidiaries which have US dollar exposures which require funding.

Robert Smalley

If I could just follow up, there's no need to kind of compensate or kind of lean in one direction or another in order to reflect this - this is kind of a go-forward policy, so there's no need to do, say, more dollars than you had in the past or more euros than you had in the past to balance out the portfolio.

Iain Mackay

No.

Robert Smalley

And you had mentioned being at the top end of the range for issuance and potentially pulling forward some, but your redemptions next year are a lot less. So, if that's the case, would we expect a lot less issuance in 2019?

Iain Mackay

I think our issuance going forward will be informed by the regulatory requirements, most notably with respect to MREL in the round. And clearly that's an area where guidance from various regulators around the world continues to develop. And also informed by the level of refinancing, so redemptions that would be coming through the pipeline. So, broadly speaking, our guidance with respect to the overall level of issuance of MREL remains broadly consistent with where we've guided you in the past, and I think the factors that would inform any change to that guidance will be informed by how regulation in the round, but specifically with respect to MREL/TLAC requirements shapes up over the coming - I won't say months, because I suspect it will be quarters or even years.

Robert Smalley

That's great, thank you. And thank you for all the fixed income disclosure - it's greatly appreciated.

Iain Mackay

You're very welcome. Thank you, Robert. Next question.

Lee Street, Citigroup

Hello, good afternoon all. Three questions from me, please. Just firstly on the Bank of England paper on MREL in June, what are your thoughts on how it impacts your operating company issues, subordinated debt and whether you take it as a confirmation that for any OpCo sub debt that you've got outstanding which is under a UK law, that that does not represent an impediment to resolution.

Secondly, in the slide deck, you noted you're currently evaluating the HKMA proposals on MREL - just any thoughts you could give on the impact on the Group might be. And, finally, just a simple one - any more colour you can give us on the potential funding needs for HSBC Bank plc, please.

Iain Mackay

So, HSBC Bank plc - I think we entered into 1 July both with an NSFR and an LCR somewhat above where the requirement, we believe, will be in the long term, so there's a bit of fine-tuning and balance sheet optimisation to be done in the second half of the year and beyond. I would not expect funding requirements to go above those that were disclosed at 1 July, so I would be inclined to be guided by that or even a slightly lower level of funding and liquidity, because we did very purposely go into the formation of the Bank with what we thought was a fairly prudent, conservative position with respect to that.

In terms of the Bank of England paper on internal MREL, helpful, right - movement in the right direction in terms of providing guidance, but I think there are still aspects of that guidance which are to be grounded out, on which there is an active dialogue from the industry with the Bank of England and the Prudential Regulation Authority. So helpful - in fact, I won't say I'm not sure it changes - at this point in time, we do not believe it necessarily changes our overall view with respect to how recovery and resolution, or specifically resolution, would work and specifically the eligibility of any of the capital or debt instruments that we 've got in place at this point in time.

So more work to be done, and I think exactly the same would be said of the HKMA consultation in that regard. What is encouraging is that the guidance is now in front of us. There is an opportunity to consult and engage with our principal regulators around that guidance, and there is clearly, you know, a very strong focus on the part of those regulators to gain industry feedback from the industry and fine-tune the guidance as we go forward. So I think the overarching comment that the team would make back here is that it hasn't changed in any significant way our interpretation or attitude towards funding requirements in the context of recovery and resolution at this point in time.

So I think - what is clearly, at a European, there's both CRR2 and what we call CRD V, if in fact such a thing ever becomes real, but clearly where we stand today is that we've got eligibility for instruments informed by CRR and CRD IV. To the extent that any of the requirements change between mark one and mark two of CRR and CRD IV and CRD V, then that would clearly inform any changes we may need to make in terms of the