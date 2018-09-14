HSBC : Issuance of Senior Callable Bonds (1-page PDF 73KB)

14 September 2018

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

ISSUANCE OF SENIOR CALLABLE BONDS

HSBC Holdings plc has today issued ¥79,300,000,000 Senior Callable Bonds due 2024 (the '2024 Bonds'), ¥13,100,000,000 Senior Callable Bonds due 2026 (the '2026 Bonds') and ¥67,600,000,000 Senior Callable Bonds due 2028 (together with the 2024 Bonds and the 2026 Bonds, the 'New Bonds').

Application will be made to admit the New Bonds to the Official List and to trading on the Global Exchange Market of The Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin.

ends/more

Investor enquiries to: Richard O'Connor

+44 (0) 20 7991 6590

investorrelations@hsbc.com

Media enquiries to: Ankit Patel

+44 (0) 20 7991 9813

ankit.patel@hsbc.com

Note to editors:

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide from around 3,800 offices in 66 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,607bn at 30 June

2018, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

ends/all

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987