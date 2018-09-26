HSBC : Issuance of perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange (4-page PDF 144KB)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

24 September 2018

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

ISSUANCE OF PERPETUAL SUBORDINATED CONTINGENT

CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES

Reference is made to the announcement dated 20 September 2018 (the "Announcement") made by HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company"). Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Announcement.

The Company is pleased to announce that all of the conditions precedent under the Subscription Agreement have been satisfied (or where permitted, waived) and SGD 750,000,000 5.00% Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities (ISIN: XS1882693036) (the "Securities") were issued on 24 September 2018 in accordance with the terms of such agreement.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the Official List of the Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin and to trading on its Global Exchange Market.

Enquiries: Investor enquries to: Greg Case (UK) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7992 3825 greg.case@hsbc.com Hugh Pye (HK) Tel: +852 2822 4908 hugh.pye@hsbc.com Media enquiries to: Ankit Patel (UK) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7991 9813 ankit.patel@hsbc.com Vinh Tran (HK) Tel: +852 2822 4924 vinhtran@hsbc.com.hk

Disclaimers

This announcement does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale. No action has been taken in any jurisdiction to permit a public offering of the Securities where such action is required other than in the United States. The offer and sale of the Securities may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions.

The Securities are complex financial instruments and are not a suitable or appropriate investment for all investors. In some jurisdictions, regulatory authorities have adopted or published laws, regulations or guidance with respect to the offer or sale of securities such as the Securities to retail investors.

In particular, in June 2015, the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (the 'FCA') published the

Product Intervention (Contingent Convertible Instruments and Mutual Society Shares) Instrument 2015, which took effect from 1 October 2015 (the 'PI Instrument'). Under the rules set out in the PI Instrument (as amended or replaced from time to time, the 'PI Rules') certain contingent write-down or convertible securities (including any beneficial interests therein), such as the Securities, must not be sold to retail clients in the EEA and there must not be any communication or approval of an invitation or inducement to participate in, acquire or underwrite the Securities (or the beneficial interest in the Securities) where that invitation or inducement is addressed to or disseminated in such a way that it is likely to be received by a retail client in the EEA (in each case, within the meaning of the PI Rules), other than in accordance with the limited exemptions set out in the PI Rules.

The Company and the Managers are required to comply with the PI Rules. By purchasing, or making or accepting an offer to purchase, any Securities from the Company and/or the Managers, each prospective investor represents, warrants, agrees with and undertakes to the Company and its affiliates and each of the Managers and their affiliates that:

(i) it is not a retail client in the EEA (as defined in the PI Rules);

(ii) whether or not subject to the PI Rules, it will not sell or offer the Securities to retail clients in the EEA or communicate (including the distribution of the Prospectus or the Prospectus Supplement) or approve an invitation or inducement to participate in, acquire or underwrite the Securities (or any beneficial interests therein) where that invitation or inducement is addressed to or disseminated in such a way that is likely to be received by a retail client in the EEA (in each case within the meaning of the PI Rules), in any such case other than (i) in relation to any sale of or offer to sell the Securities (or any beneficial interests therein) to a retail client in or resident in the United Kingdom, in circumstances that do not and will not give rise to a contravention of PI Rules by any person and/or (ii) in relation to any sale of or offer to sell the Securities (or any beneficial interests therein) to a retail client in any EEA member state other than the United Kingdom, where (a) it has conducted an assessment and concluded that the relevant retail client understands the risks of an investment in the Securities (or such beneficial interests therein) and is able to bear the potential losses involved in an investment in the Securities (or such beneficial interests therein) and (b) it has at all times acted in relation to such sale or offer in compliance with the Markets in Financial Securities Directive (2004/39/EC) ('MiFID') to the extent it applies to it or, to the extent MiFID does not apply to it, in a manner which would be in compliance with MiFID if it were to apply to it; and

(iii) it will at all times comply with all applicable laws, regulations and regulatory guidance (whether inside or outside the EEA) relating to the promotion, offering, distribution and/or sale of the Securities (or any beneficial interests therein), including (without limitation) any such laws, regulations and regulatory guidance relating to determining the appropriateness and/or suitability of an investment in the Securities (or any beneficial interests therein) by investors in any relevant jurisdiction.

Where acting as agent on behalf of a disclosed or undisclosed client when purchasing, or making or accepting an offer to purchase, any Securities (or any beneficial interests therein) from the Company and/or the Managers the foregoing representations, warranties, agreements and undertakings will be given by and be binding upon both the agent and its underlying client.

The Securities are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU ('MiFID II'); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2002/92/EC ('IMD'), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Directive. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (the 'PRIIPs Regulation') for offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to any retailinvestor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPS Regulation. The expression 'Prospectus Directive' means Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including Directive 2010/73/EU), and includes any relevant implementing measure in the Member State.

The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide from around 3,800 offices in 66 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,607bn at 30 June

2018, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

